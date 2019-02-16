Jacksonville police say a planned fight between two female acquaintances sparked the quadruple shooting that killed a teenager and a young father when a gunfight erupted among spectators at a tiny city park in a Northwest neighborhood.

Denim Jorey Williams, 14, and Titus Ezekial Mobley, 24, were killed and two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shootout about 7 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth R. Powell Park, 5905 Redpoll Ave., near New Kings Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said Mobley, who was the father of a 2-year-old girl, died at the scene in the parking lot of the park. Williams, who had been shot in the chest, died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other two victims had bullet wounds to their legs, police said.

The Sheriff's Office has listed Williams and Mobley's deaths as "homicides pending classifications" as the investigation continues by Violen Crime Impact Team detectives.

Williams was the third teenager shot to death so far this year in Jacksonville.

Xavian Davis, 16, was gunned down Jan. 31 at a Baymeadows apartment complex. Marquis Smith, 17, was found dead Feb. 5 outside a cemetery in the 2200 block of Plants Lane near North Old Middleburg Road. No arrests have been reported in those homicides.

The Sheriff's Office said the Valentine's Day quadruple shooting evolved from a dispute between two female acquaintances involved in an ongoing dispute and agreed to meet at the park to fight. Police only described the acquaintances as "females," and didn't say whether they were women, teens or juveniles. As word spread a crowd gathered to watch the fight. Some spectators who were armed with guns then got into a fight and started shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police said at least a dozen shots were fired in the gunfight.

A tally of the Sheriff’s Office’s crime statistics website at crimemapping.com indicates 68 reported crimes in the last six months within a mile of that park, starting with two homicides.

One was 1:45 a.m. Oct. 13 on Dublin Court, when 23-year-old Derian “Buddy” O’Shawn McGoogin was found dead in front of his home, shot multiple times. Just over a month earlier, 18-year-old Tavarius Jaquan Jenkins was found shot to death in his home on Gullege Drive. Thirteen aggravated batteries or aggravated assaults were reported in that mile radius, as well as a drive-by shooting and multiple domestic batteries.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1–866–845–TIPS.

