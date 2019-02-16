Jacksonville police said one man was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening injury Saturday night in a double shooting on the city's Westside.

One victim died at the scene of the shooting about 4:52 p.m. in the 7000 block of Matthew Street near Goodrich Road, said Sgt. Adam Blinn of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

Police said the second man had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Blinn said the wounded victim and one witness are cooperating. Detectives don't think the double shooting is related to two separate fatal shootings earlier Saturday.

About 2:45 p.m., an unidentified man was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive North in the Moncrief area of the Northside. The Sheriff's Office was searching for two men seen speeding away in a small black sport utility vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe.

About 10:40 a.m., an unidentified woman was shot to death at a home in the 2300 block of Rusty Lakes Lane on the Westside. Police were questioning three people present when the shooting happened, but no arrests were reported by the Sheriff's Office.

Blinn said because it was early in the investigation detectives had no suspect information.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1–866–845–TIPS.

