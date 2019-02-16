Newsmakers on TV

Here are the guest lineups for the Sunday morning TV news shows (lineups subject to change without notice):

Meet the Press: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman. NBC, Ch. 2, 9 a.m.

State of the Union: Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. CNN, 9 a.m. and noon.

Fox News Sunday: White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller. Fox, Ch. 35, 10 a.m.

This Week: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; former Gov. William Weld, R-Mass. ABC, Ch. 9, 10 a.m.

Face the Nation: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. CBS, Ch. 6, 10:30 a.m.

The Associated Press