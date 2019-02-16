Back in the 1980s when there were fewer than 80,000 residents living in St. Johns County and lots of empty space, the future landscape of this place was hard to predict, even for those investing in it.

Oh, there was going to be growth. There were plenty of indicators of that.

The only real questions were: Which boom was going to happen first — residential or tourism? And how was that going to transform this area?

It turned out that World Golf Village, the first major development in this county that clung to the interstate rather than the beach or the city, was the ultimate test case. And the results were revealing even to those in the middle of the project.

Small population, ample space

As a Florida county with 40-plus miles of beaches, a quaint downtown with some historic and some kitschy attractions and a location right in the path of visitors on their way to destinations like Disney World and beyond, there was no way the St. Augustine area was going to remain quiet as we raced toward the 21st century.

By the time planning for the WGV started in the early '80s, the migration from the North had already begun as had the arms race for theme parks in the Orlando area. From 1970 to 1995, Florida's population surged 109 percent to 14.2 million residents.

Jim Davidson, president of Davidson Development Inc., is the original developer of the WGV project that was first dubbed Saint Johns. Davidson, who has his office right at the entrance of the development and lives in the community, said the original concept was focused more on the resort side of business than it is now.

In fact, he said the vision for the business was something like: one third resort, one third vacation homes, one third primary residents.

The area had already proven a steady tourist draw, and a community with thousands of homes out by the interstate, which didn't have an interchange there yet, hadn't been done in St. Johns County before.

It was understandable to think WGV was going to be an extension of the tourism sector, especially since developers convinced the PGA Tour to include the World Golf Hall of Fame as the centerpiece of the commercial aspect of the development — along with an IMAX theater and a huge shopping/dining complex.

Throughout the 1990s, Davidson said there was a marketing budget of around $1 million to promote WGV and its two golf courses (although the first plan called for three courses).

"We came in with the idea of capitalizing on what Ponte Vedra was, what St. Augustine was and what was that tourism," Davidson said.

Added Rick Pariani, the original designer of WGV and now vice president at Davidson Development: "There was tremendous fanfare, publicity expectations, marketing from '91 to 2001 certainly in our region, throughout the state, eastern seaboard."

While there was certainly some demand for that, it turned out there was much greater demand for people looking for a place to retire or a better suburb of Jacksonville.

Once the WGV developers financed the new interchange on Interstate 95, the development was extremely convenient for commuters. And before the explosion of development on County Road 210, WGV was one of the few options for buyers who wanted to live in this county but work in Jacksonville.

Davidson said he knew they had a great location and a great overall project. He just didn't fully realize what the demand was.

It turned out to be exactly what people wanted in a place to live — much more so than a place to vacation.

"The project did phenomenal in residential. We were one of the top-performing communities," Davidson said. "We really couldn’t understand (the shift to residential). It was surprising. The second it hit us that that’s what was happening, we changed immediately. No more resort, no more … we went pure, hard-core residential.

"We were spending well over $1 million a year marketing WGV as a resort, and we dumped that in a heartbeat because it didn’t make sense. We weren’t getting any return from it."

Twenty years later, the development has sold more than 4,500 homes. A portion of the original development was sold to become TrailMark, which will contain about 2,000 homes.

It remains popular with home buyers as the tourism remains buoyed to downtown St. Augustine and the beaches.

"Even today when they have one hell of a bad winter up North, our phones ring off the hook, and that hasn’t changed since I got here (to St. Johns County) in 1980," Davidson said.

A different vision, similar success

Not long after WGV was fully operational, Nocatee emerged as another powerhouse in the county right next to Ponte Vedra Beach in the northeast part of the county.

But unlike WGV, Nocatee founder Roger O'Steen of the PARC Group said he never pursued the tourism angle with the 12,000-home development. His goal was to sell houses in a neighborhood that felt something like a resort.

"The town of St. Augustine and tourism were important; however, the growth and the economy of the North Florida Region coupled with the St. Johns County lifestyle were the most important factors," O'Steen said in an email to The Record. "The community has a resort feel due to its many water parks, kayak launches, nature trails and activities. Nocatee is not a resort and we never considered developing Nocatee as a purely resort/tourist area."

While developments like Nocatee and WGV have been runaway hits, plenty of other communities have also done well. The county building department reported that from 2006 through this month, the county has permitted almost 33,000 homes.

That's pushed the population from 125,000 in 2000 to more than 240,000 now.

"The big thing that this (WGV) did for the county is that it took the focus away from Ponte Vedra and brought it over here," Davidson said. "And then Nocatee bridged between here and Ponte Vedra."

Added O'Steen: "The World Golf Village was/is important as part of the First Coast/St. Johns County world headquarters for golf. In addition, it helps to showcase St. Johns County on the world stage, so it is indirectly a benefit to the economy of the area, which helps housing and communities like Nocatee."

Tourism has certainly increased at the same time as residential growth. For instance, the bed tax collected on short-term rentals has risen from less than $4.5 million in Fiscal Year 2009 to $11.5 million last year. But it just hasn't consumed the land use here the way residential growth has.

What tourism has done is provide — in addition to jobs — a great marketing backdrop for so many new communities.

“Being close to St. Augustine is a great amenity for any community in North Florida," O'Steen said. "The city has significant charm, history and is known worldwide.”