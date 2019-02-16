I once heard an Einstein quote that stated if the bee were to disappear from the planet, the human race would cease to exist within four years. An alarming thought, but the scenario is not likely and after investigation, there is no record of Einstein saying this quote. He was a physicist after all, not an entomologist.

Most of our major food crops like corn, wheat and rice are wind pollinated, but many fruit and vegetable crops either benefit from, or require, insect pollinators. According to the University of Florida, bees pollinate more than thirty percent of the food we eat worldwide. Honeybees and native pollinators provide pollination services helping to produce a wide variety of food crops like apples, almonds, watermelons, strawberries and the list goes on.

Our diets would be bland without bees.

With rapid urbanization and homogenized landscapes throughout Central Florida, it can be tough to be a pollinator. Why not try implementing a few easy practices to celebrate pollinators and attract them to your yard?

The following are a couple of ideas to help you get started:

Grow wildflowers. Plant lots of Florida native wildflowers to attract and provide nectar resources. One great choice is blanket flower Gaillardia pulchella with its striking red and yellow flowers. This wildflower is tough, tolerates full sun and dry soils, and blooms throughout the year.Or you could try the soft, lavender-leafed Dotted horsemint Monarda punctata — a plant pollinators cannot resist. Several species of coreopsis are available in brilliant shades of yellow. Their linear leaves and wispy flower stalks give a whimsical look to the garden.

Visit FloridaWildflowers.com to select seeds from the Florida Wildflowers Growers Cooperative.

In addition to planting wildflowers, you can also introduce herbs and vegetables with umbrella-shaped flowers like dill, parsley, cilantro and onions. The large landing pad of all their tiny flowers combined is attractive to many pollinators. Another absolute must to bring in the bees is African blue basil. African blue basil displays fragrant flower spikes and both the blooms and undersides of the leaves are purple.

Allow for a little imperfection in the yard. Sometimes it is easy to forget that home landscapes are made up of living things. Increasing overall plant diversity in the landscape impacts diversity of wildlife. Simply plant more plants and not the same ones as everyone else in the neighborhood. Strive to be a little different with plant material and choose natives when possible as native plants provide the best ecological services to pollinators.

You are also well advised to limit insecticide use as much as possible. When warranted use horticulture oils and insecticidal soaps as a first defense and avoid spraying in the middle of the day when many insects are actively foraging. Early morning or early evening applications are the best times to apply.

Plants get pests and diseases when conditions are not conducive to healthy growth. As with many things, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” when it comes to your landscape. By selecting the right plant for the right place, preparing the soil correctly, irrigating appropriately and practicing proactive maintenance you can often decrease the need for pesticides.

Our next Saturday in the Gardens is Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension, Lake County Office 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares.

Join Extension Agents Brooke Moffis and Mia Wilchcombe as we discuss vegetable garden harvesting, cooking techniques, vegetable growing, harvesting, nutrition and even ways to increase pollination of vegetable crops.

Participants have the option to receive the “Vegetable Gardening in Florida" book by James M. Stephens with samples of vegetable dishes grown from the Discovery Gardens for $25. Participants can attend without the purchase of the book by registering for $5, or pay $6 at the door.

Register online at UFRootsUp.Eventbrite.com.

Brooke Moffis is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email burnb48@ufl.edu.