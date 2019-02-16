JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida police officer's gun accidentally fired outside a school.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the accidental discharge occurred Thursday afternoon near Jefferson Davis Middle School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had responded to the school following an earlier false threat that prompted officials to place the school on lockdown. The officer had been part of a safety sweep when the gun fired. Officials say the bullet struck a sidewalk causing minor surface damage.

No injuries were reported.