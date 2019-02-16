The next Fieldwork Fails event is scheduled for March 21.

Science can be fun. Or frightening. Or frustrating. Or a little of all three.

Three University of Florida research students shared some of their wildest stories at an event titled “Fieldwork Fails” at the Florida Museum of Natural History last semester. Another Fieldwork Fails event at the museum is scheduled March 21.

For UF doctoral Students Kirsten Hecht, Oliver Keller and Randy Singer, it was a chance to share their research adventures while poking fun at themselves in the process.

“I really like the idea of sharing failures,” Hecht said. “We all learn from them differently.”

The three students were coached in public speaking before giving their 10- to 15-minute addresses before a group of about 50 people.

Keller said he felt the stories helped humanize the art of science.

“People think of science and research and they think of everything being precise and organized,” Keller said. “There’s not always a glamorous side to it.”

Here’s a look at the stories:

Kirsten Hecht

Hecht told the story of her three scars. The first occurred in a lab, when she allowed a sulphur concoction to boil over as she reached down to grab her beaker. The skin guard on her hand slipped, exposing her finger to the sulphuric liquid.

“The skin turned white and immediately starting flopping off,” Hecht said.

It turned out to be a third-degree burn. Next thing you know, three fire trucks raced to the lab as paramedics and firefighters in full garb and carrying axes came to treat her finger.

“I learned I do not belong in a lab at all,” Hecht said.

Hecht’s second scar came on a research trip when she tried to cut into a log and sliced the side of her pinky finger. She found an old sock to soak up the blood before heading to the infirmary.

The third scar on her hand came on an entomology research trip to West Virginia. Hecht was studying her favorite species, hellbenders, which are giant salamanders that live in streams along the Appalachian mountains and grow up to 2 feet long.

As part of Hecht’s master's research in the Great Smoky Mountains, she developed a relationship with an ecology education group, whose members asked Hecht to take kids out to look for animals in streams. In one of those excursions, Hecht found a hellbender. As Hecht was prepared to inject a microchip into the hellbender for research purposes, a student asked, “do they bite?” Hecht responded that they usually didn't. But this day would be different.

“It was getting toward breeding season and when we caught Bertha she was really fat with eggs and she was already not happy about being captured,” Hecht said. “She felt one prick of that needle and was over it. So she grabbed onto my hand with her sharp little teeth and did the roll, she also decided she was not going to let go.”

Hecht was able to live to tell about all three scars.

“I’m a klutz, but I honestly wouldn’t take them back,” Hecht said. “I can’t wait to see what scar I get next and see where it takes me.”

Oliver Keller

Keller spent 30 days in the Dominican Republic, studying finite lice on a trip that was filled with pitfalls.

After spending one day in Barahona in the southwest part of the country, Keller trekked up the mountains in his 4-by-4 truck in search of his next Airbnb location.

“I wouldn’t exactly call what I was driving on roads,” Keller said. “I was going maybe 10 miles per hour.”

During one collection trip into the woods for fireflies, Keller was 10 feet into the trees, when he felt something land on his head.

“Just your friendly neighborhood tarantula,” Keller said.

Then, as Keller continued his drive up the mountains, a GPS told him to take a side road. Moments later, he found his right tire submerged in a mountain stream. He called a tow company to help get out him out of the mess.

“It took the tow company an hour to get there,” Keller said. “And then they got stuck.”

When Keller reached what was supposed to be his final Airbnb location, he found a cow pasture instead.

“I had to sleep in my car,” Keller said.

Randy Singer

Singer’s research trip looking for loaches in Southeast Asia ended up with him being both shot at and summoned for a special celebration.

While collecting fish in what he thought were open waters in Thailand, Singer and his group were met by a man with a black shirt, Tennessee Williams belt buckle, whipped spurs and a sidearm.

“He’s not happy with us, turns out, he’s an undercover cop,” Singer said. “We’re on private property. They don’t care that we have permits, they have pitchforks and torches and they want us to leave.”

Another attempt to collect fish resulted in a similar confrontation with a regional magistrate, who led Singer and his group to a mansion. It turned out, the regional magistrate’s son, the chief of police, was getting married. Singer and his group had been invited to the bachelor party.

“It was most terrifying and wonderful experience of my life,” Singer said. “I didn’t know if I was having lunch with a friend or being kidnapped. It was one or another. We got a tour of a neighborhood plantation, where we were informed if you trespass, you will be shot.”

The magistrate then asked Singer if he was married. It turned out, in Thailand wedding ceremonies it’s good luck for the best man to be married. Singer was. So the magistrate cut a deal with Singer. In exchange for being best man, Singer could collect all the fish he wanted.

Singer went through with the ceremony, but sure enough, as his group found another park to collect fish, he heard bullets whizz by and land in the water.

“I’m trying to raise my hands up, but not lose all of our expensive equipment and just let them know I’m not doing anything wrong,” Singer said.

It turns out, it was another police officer, who thought that Singer and his group were poaching. He claimed he was just firing “warning shots.” But after showing all the paperwork from the regional magistrate, Singer and his group were able to resume collecting all the fish they needed.

“We got to be in a wedding and catch fishes,” Singer said. “A wonderful and terrifying place.”