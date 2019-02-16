TAVARES — Eustis and Mount Dora high schools have joined an agreement with AdventHealth Waterman to get students in health-related classes supervised access to hospital facilities.

Students at the two schools will start going to the hospital later this month, according to the district's college and career readiness director, Frances Celis.

The original agreement was signed in July 2018 between Leesburg, Tavares and Umatilla high schools so students in their nursing assistant programs could get clinical hours for their certifications.

Celis said Eustis and Mount Dora don’t have nursing assistant programs, which is why they weren’t part of the original agreement.

Instead, they have students in the district’s Health Sciences Collegiate Academy, which is a two-year dual-enrollment program for students interested in medicine.

Those students won’t be doing clinical work, Celis said, so they won’t get hours toward any industry certifications.

The students at Eustis and Mount Dora will shadow different hospital professionals and observe different departments to get a sense of what hospitals are like behind the curtain.

“It’s a really good opportunity for them to see hospital life,” Celis said.

The idea is that they’ll have a better idea of their career goals before going to college or medical school.

Celis said it’s a good way to encourage students to make more decisive calls about their futures, and to help students realize if medical work isn’t for them.

Despite five schools being on the agreement, it’ll be only the second wave of students to hit the hospital, according to hospital spokeswoman Lindsay Cashio.

She said that of the original three schools, only Tavares has sent classes in to get their clinical experience.

The rest of the schools have still been working out plans with the hospital staff, she said, but the hospital is prepared to take students in to work with — or observe — professionals in nearly all of its departments.

Previously, students in health sciences programs in north Lake County could only get hands-on experience or observe at local nursing homes, which Celis said works great, but only exposed students to a limited range of career options.

The current agreement with Waterman will last until the end of the 2021 school year.