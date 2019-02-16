Shamus Johnson is more than just a handyman

I’ve never been much of a handyman or a fix-it guy. My interests run much more toward drawing, painting, calligraphy, writing, banjo-banging — y’know, stuff you can do while sitting down in an air-conditioned environment.

Fortunately, not everyone is like me.

Some people have far greater talents and are pretty handy with their mechanical skills. Beautiful Marion County is fortunate indeed to have just such a fellow right here in our midst. Shamus Johnson is not just a handyman, but a Super Repairman. He pretty much does it all. Need your lawnmower repaired? How about your golf cart? Got a generator that won’t generate? Shamus will pick up your “problem,” haul it off to his shop, fix it, refurbish it or do whatever needs to be done, then he’ll return it right to your doorstep — and frequently within a couple days.

That’s not all he does, either. He has his own welding shop and has built food trucks in the past and maybe anything else you might want. He once even built a mobile barber shop in the back of a bus for one of his customers. From the photos he showed me of the project, I’d say he did a remarkable job.

Shamus is a pretty busy fellow, but he likes it that way. He must because he works seven days a week and rarely takes a day off, so he can probably pick up and deliver on YOUR schedule.

Rumor has it he also cooks up some mighty fine barbecue and steaks at times. Plus, he also happens to be not just a nice fellow, but an Extraordinarily Nice Fellow, and I don’t say that lightly. He’s been keeping my John Deere riding mower in excellent running condition for the past two years now. I wouldn’t dream of letting anyone else touch it BUT him. He picks up your equipment, puts it on his big flatbed trailer, hauls it off, fixes and returns it and he charges REASONABLE prices!

Guys like him are hard to find, even here in Beautiful Marion County where we have LOTS of great people! If you’d like to give him a try on a little project of your own, you can call him at 789-1658. If he doesn’t answer right away, just leave your name and phone number and he’ll most likely call you back within the hour.

You know what to tell him, right? Tell him Emory sent you!

HISTORY LESSON: Ocala’s Rose Myers Roberts wrote: “I enjoy your articles, as each one has such good information and is often enlightening. I read the column about Romeo and Juliette that was printed recently. My dad, Lewis O. Myers, Jr., former county judge of Marion County, grew up in Romeo. He is mentioned in the book ‘Dunnellon-Boomtown of the 1890s’ by J. Lester Dinkins. My great-great-grandparents, Wesley and Melvina Nobles, purchased large acreages of land in Romeo in the early 1880s and subdivided the land to the Markham, Hiers, Ross, Turner; and Nobles families, many of whom still have homesteads and farm the land.

“The post office was established Jan. 17, 1886 and, except for a brief interruption in 1893 and 1894, the post office remained in operation until April 30, 1955. My dad, as a lad, worked in the little country store and helped out at the post office. As a child, I so fondly remember watching the train go by, and grab the hanging mail pouch from the stand it was on. If you have time, you might want to get hold of the book. It has so much history of Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon, Romeo and Juliette.”

QUESTION: Why is it when the government shuts down, and honest working people are furloughed from their federal jobs and their paychecks start drying up, members of the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate still receive THEIR paychecks without interruption? Aren’t THEY part of the government, too? You might want to ask that question of them when you get a minute. Email would work.

UMM... UMMM, GOOD!: Ocala’s JoAnn Grosso wrote: “Hey Sly Guy! I’m sure this will be right up your alley and hope you can share it in your wonderful column! On Friday, Feb. 22 the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Foundation will be having a fundraising spaghetti dinner at the Queen of Peace Hall, 6455 SW SR 200 from 4 to 7 p.m. The spaghetti and meat sauce is from Pasta Faire, the breadsticks are from Olive Garden and the desserts are from Bob Evans. Tickets are available for an $8 donation and can be purchased at the Main Operations building at the Sheriff's Office, from any Foundation member or at the door on the 22nd. Thanks, Emory! Hope to see you there!”

Please send your comments to slyguy73@gmail.com and include your FULL name and town. This column appears each Thursday and Saturday on page 1B and on-line at ocala.com.