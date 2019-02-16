Michael Annett awaited a last-lap challenge that never came in Saturday's NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona.

DAYTONA BEACH — A day after Friday night’s Sheet Metal 250, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race looked as orderly as the Mayberry Christmas parade.

Often, following the Saturday 300-miler, the buzz hangs in the air a while. Everyone dissects the craziness they just witnessed and eventually realize, “by gosh, we still have another 500 miles tomorrow.”

This time, the looking ahead to Sunday’s Daytona 500 began almost immediately after Michael Annett took his first-ever Xfinity Series checkers. And that forward look was weighed down mightily by an overriding fear: Following Thursday’s largely single-file qualifiers, and Saturday’s entirely single-file routine, will the 500 be a parade, or will the gravity of its history force the competitive issue?

This shouldn’t diminish the accomplishment — not to mention the overall pluck — of Annett. The 32-year-old Iowan had started 335 combined Cup and Xfinity races since 2008 without a win. Only eight top-fives, in fact. But given a seat within Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series stable, right out of the box he gets that long-awaited win.

“This is amazing,” he said more than once in Victory Lane.

But yes, he was a bit surprised that he kept everyone behind him without sharpening his elbows along the way. Just a few chasers moved into the left lane, looking for enough drafting help to gather momentum. It never came and they eventually got back in line.

“I was waiting for that second line to get formed,” Annett said. “It just wasn’t there.”

Justin Allgaier, one of Annett’s teammates, remained in the leader’s wake throughout the closing segment and on the final lap couldn’t make anything happen. He, too, seemed stumped.

“We had seen it clean and green all the way through. I just expected something crazy to happen … and it just never did,” he said. “I just couldn’t make a run, couldn’t generate the run I have in the past.”

Moonlighting Cup regular Chase Elliott looked like he did during his Thursday qualifier, when he ducked out of the wall-hugging single-file traffic only to be left alone. He tried the same thing several times in Saturday’s late going, but again, no companionship.

He basically apologized to the onlookers.

“Sorry it wasn’t any better, we were trying.”

And now we head into NASCAR’s biggest Sunday with two thoughts. Will law and order again rule the day, or will the weight of the Daytona 500 force the issue?

Also, knowing that half the battle in the 500 involves surviving until the later laps, will drivers accept the high single-file routine just to make sure they’re around at closing time? If so, will a crazy final 10 laps make up for that?

Champagne and confetti will cover someone early Sunday evening. The overnight question centered on how hard he’ll have to work to enjoy the celebratory bath.

Among those waking up Sunday knowing he could end up in Victory Lane is Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson. Given his area roots (Ormond Beach childhood, Seabreeze High, Embry-Riddle), he knows how big that can be. He also knows, most years, how tenuous the whole ordeal becomes once the green flag flies.

“It’s just such a crazy race, I don’t know how else to say it,” Gustafson said. “So many things can happen, you don’t know how it will play out.

“In the past, we tried to stay near the front, thinking that’s the safest place to be. Unfortunately that hasn’t worked out. The front seems like the most dangerous place to be recently.”

The solution? First, simply prepare as if nothing will go wrong. Saturday, Gustafson’s No. 9 team was doing just that on the final day of tuning before the 500. Elliott wheeled no laps in the final practice, but his garage stall was buzzing.

“Typically, you’ve been down here long enough, you’ve worked out the setup on the car,” Gustafson said. “Now, you’re just making sure everything on the car is in good condition, that everything on the car is as bullet-proof as possible.”

After that, hope takes over.

“Our major concern when the race starts is just preserving our car so you have something to race at the end,” Gustafson said. “You know, you look at the finish of these races, and last year is a great example, there’s just nobody left. The majority of the field, certainly the better cars, are gone.

“You just want to get to the end.”

Gustafson is 43 and beginning his 15th season as a crew chief still looking for his first Daytona 500 trophy. One of his former drivers, Kyle Busch, has 51 career Cup wins but also has one big void on a crowded trophy shelf.

“There’s plenty on there for sure, but the biggest one, the top item is the Daytona 500,” Busch said.

The day brings an odd mix of emotion and it’ll be visible on the faces along the pit lane. As always. There’s that resignation to fate, knowing that something so far beyond your control can crop up and leave your car on the business end of a tow truck.

But once a driver and team survive, say, 450 miles of tempting fate, when the shadows have grown long and the checkered flag is within reach, the faces change. You’ve navigated the landmines and put yourself within range of the biggest prize offered by your way of life.

There are certain drivers, particularly through this 31-year era of restrictor-plate racing, who have a knack for finding the lead pack and giving themselves a chance at the end, assuming they didn’t find a wreck along the way. But knack or not, it often comes down to right place/right time, which seems a strange way to determine how someone will forever be viewed as a racer.

“I haven’t finished many races here, so it takes a lot of luck,” Kyle Larson said. “Then you have guys who are always in the running to win at all these plate races. They make their own luck.

“Just have to do a better job or be luckier.”