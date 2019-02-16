DAYTONA BEACH — When it comes to re-fueling at Sunday’s Daytona 500, the number of pit stops on the track will be dwarfed by the thousands of concession-stand and buffet runs by the fans.

From hot dogs to foie gras, it’s an orgy of consumption that requires a year’s worth of preparation by Americrown Service Corporation, the catering and food service company incorporated by International Speedway Corporation in 1989 to feed the hungry masses at 10 of the 12 motorsports tracks owned by ISC.

“A lot of things have to come together to happen at a very precise time,” said Mike Pappas, Americrown vice president. “We have a great team. We have a great partnership with Daytona International Speedway and this is our home track.”

With four days to go before Sunday’s big race, Pappas gazes out the expansive picture windows at the Rolex 24 At Daytona Lounge, one of the Speedway’s marquee luxury suites. It’s quiet now, but on race day the massive room will be abuzz with 1,200 race fans, noshing on delicacies from half a dozen buffet lines and bars.

Sunday’s menu at the Rolex Lounge will feature fried shrimp and oysters, herb-crusted prime rib, blackened grouper and grits, capped by custom-made lemon, blueberry and salted caramel pecan gelato, said Mikell Blocker, Americrown’s corporate regional executive chef, who directly supervises the track’s culinary operation.

With its signature design element, an ornate chandelier of intersecting ovals to represent race tracks owned or operated by ISC, the Rolex Lounge is the biggest of dozens of hospitality suites that dominate the Speedway’s second level, upgraded as part of the $400 million Daytona Rising renovation that was completed in early 2016.

Midway suites, inside the stadium, host groups from 40 to 500 guests. High Banks suites, with a view of the track, offer indoor meeting space, a covered patio and grandstand seats for 50 to 75 guests.

Guests in each suite pay premium prices for amenities that include customized menus, requests that have become increasingly inventive in recent years, Blocker said.

“It’s not like a typical restaurant, where you have a set menu,” he said of race-day items that are generally confirmed 90 days ahead of the event. “We’re constantly trying new stuff. More and more now, I’m getting photos from Pinterest that people send me, asking, ‘Can you do this?’ We will do what they want.”

For instance, Blocker recalls that a suggestion this year resulted in a new dish for one luxury suite: a crispy garlic fried chicken. Along with such special orders, there’s also a sea of hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and beer to be consumed at concession stands in the grandstand and the infield.

Speedway officials estimate that during Speedweeks the track will sell roughly 50,000 hamburgers, 28,000 feet of hot dogs and 84,000 soft drinks, kept cold by 170 tons of ice. They also expect to sell 16,000 jumbo pretzels, 30,000 bottles of water, 25,000 orders of French fries and 20,000 gallons of beer, according to Speedway spokesman Andrew Booth.

All that food is prepared by an event staff that includes 600 workers in the catering realm and 1,000 workers on the concession side, toiling in nine kitchens tucked beneath the grandstand.

Among those with experience in a Speedway kitchen, is Costa Magoulas, dean of the College of Hospitality and Culinary Management at Daytona State College, who worked the races as a guest chef earlier in his career.

“I walked into the main kitchen and they told me, ‘We need 2,000 pounds of chili and, oh, we need that today,’” Magoulas said. “For them, that was nothing. That would get them through one or two days. The volume of food that they prepare is just phenomenal.”

On Wednesday, dozens of cooks and kitchen workers hauled ingredients into place and started preparing items destined for the next day’s menu. In one room, a cook skillfully flipped dozens of the 6,000 to 8,000 chicken wings expected to be prepared during Speedweeks. Over another stovetop, a chef supervised the progress of dozens of servings of grouper, part of a total of 1,200 pieces to be cooked before the checkered flag falls on Sunday.

In yet another chamber, rows of tortellini salads await under sealed wrappings, among the time-sensitive items that must be prepared and served without delay, Blocker said. Headshots of actor Christopher Walken adorn heavy doors of the main kitchen’s multiple walk-in coolers and refrigerators. (A “Walken” freezer, get it?)

In the parking lot beneath the grandstand, a row of refrigerated 18-wheelers offers additional space for yet more food, a contingency against possible weather disruptions.

“We have a very extensive rain plan,” Pappas said, violating his own informal policy not to mention the “R” word in talking about an event. A rain delay inevitably results in a rush to the concession stands, demand that could deplete food supplies without proper reserves, Pappas said.

“We keep a very specific reserve of extra products, including hot dogs and burgers,” Pappas said. “On the catering side, we also have a list of contingencies.”

Reactions differ for rain delays and weather-related postponements, Pappas said. The latter is trickier because menu items need to be selected to match a new race start time, anything from breakfast fare to dinner entrees.

“Whatever happens, we want the fans to have a great time,” Pappas said, adding that after the race, work will start again on Monday. “Mikell will start working on the new menu for next year.”