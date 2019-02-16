The Martha Graham Dance Company, presented by The Sarasota Ballet, carries on its namesake's legacy with polish and power

The Martha Graham Dance Company, now in its 93rd season, may be the oldest dance troupe in America, but it has never looked fresher or more contemporary than it did Friday night, appearing at the FSU Center for Performing Arts as this year’s annual guests of The Sarasota Ballet. Graham has been gone for 28 years now, but the enduring uniqueness of her creative vision and the quality of the dancers carrying it on would surely please even the notoriously eccentric and mercurial doyenne of modern dance herself.

The program’s format of five works — three by Graham and two by living choreographers — with a single intermission was a refreshing change from the standard triple-bill, two-intermission Sarasota Ballet format. And the look of the dancers was another distinction.

The Sarasota Ballet leans toward men who are smaller and boyish and women who are delicate and wispy; the Graham dancers were more mature and filled out. By that I don’t in any way mean to intimate they were older or heavier, but rather that they were fully-developed artists in body, technique and artistry. Given that I left the theater contemplating which piece I loved the most — there was a lot of competition — it was disappointing that the opening night audience, which pops up regularly at the end of every Sarasota Ballet program, did not choose to give these impressive performers a standing ovation.

“Diversion of Angels,” choreographed by Graham in 1948, was the opener, and what a breathtaking start. Set to a score by Norman Joio, this plotless work is all about love. A woman in yellow (a gravity-defying Laurel Dalley Smith) embodies the exuberant infatuations of adolescence; another in red (an electric Anne O’Donnell), eroticism and romance; and a third in white (the elegant Leslie Andrea Williams), the steadfast security of mature love. An ensemble made up of their three male partners (Jacob Larsen, Lloyd Mayor and Lorenzo Pagano) and five other women literally personifies the concepts of “falling” in love and being “head over heels,” with off-balance poses, cartwheels and convincingly authentic plunges. (When someone asked afterward if I didn’t think the men were “a little unsteady,” I suggested that it was likely intentional.)

“Eckstasis,” performed (by Natasha M. Diamond-Walker) in a body-restricting, floor-length white dress conjured up Graham’s explanation of the tube of fabric she wore in her trademark, iconic solo “Lamentations”: “It’s as if the body is stretching its own skin.” Indeed, for at least the first minute, Diamond-Walker’s feet never moved as her body gyrated and undulated to the exotic rain-stick sounds of music recreated by Ramon Hamet. (This piece, which debuted in 1933, had to be reimagined by Virginie Mecene based on a few photos that were the only remaining documentation of Graham’s original work).

“Lamentation Variations,” which begins with a brief film of Graham performing “Lamentations” in the 1940s followed by her voice (“It’s the tragedy that obsesses the body”) was originally conceived as a piece d’occasion marking the anniversary of 9/11 in 2007. Company director Janet Eilber, a former Graham dancer, tapped three contemporary choreographers — Bularyaung Pagarlava, Nicolas Paul and Larry Keigwin — to create spontaneous movement sketches of their reaction to the film, with limited rehearsal time, basic costuming and public domain music.

Pagarlava’s contribution had a woman (So Young An) partnered fluidly by three men (Larsen, Pagano and Ben Schultz), all bathed in an ethereal golden light; Paul’s had three female dancers (Marzia Memoli, Anne Souder and Leslie Ann Williams) in gray, darting in and out of shadows, alternating gesticulating wildly as if batting at a mosquito and freezing in stillness; and Keigwin’s brought the full company out in formal dress to stare into the audience as if nervously examining themselves in a mirror in preparation for an evening out.

The most unusual — and I would argue powerful — entry of the evening was “Errand into the Maze,” choreographed by Graham in 1947 to the music of Gian Carlo Menotti and with a set (originally by Isamu Noguchi) that includes a suggestive v-shaped wooden frame (like the crotch of a tree, or a woman) and a long rope curving along the floor.

Based on Greek mythology, Graham substituted a female dancer (here, an utterly compelling Charlotte Landreau) for the traditional male hero, who enters the labyrinth to conquer the Minotaur (Lloyd Mayor, with painted face and horns, dances his entire role with his arms laced over a large stick that goes behind his head). All I will say is, Wonder Woman’s got nothing on this heroine, who vanquishes her foe not once, not twice, but three times, all the while doing things with her body I’ve never seen before. (That full-on shimmy of her core!)

The program concluded with Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg’s “Woodland,” an abstract work set on the company three years ago, using the dancers as co-choreographers. It features a wide-eyed innocent (the delightful Xin Ying) frolicking with an ensemble of nearly a dozen forest creatures wearing simple but effective animal masks, which they eventually discard.

I hope Sarasota Ballet regulars are as appreciative as I am to be provided with this once-a-year opportunity to view an outside company with a decidedly different look, style and repertoire. Of the troupes it has brought in since beginning this annual spring guest rotation, I would argue the Graham company is one of the strongest entries. Performances continue through Monday night.