Dozens of couples and friends celebrated Valentine’s Day sipping tea among the garden of palm trees at The Flagler Museum. As guests nibbled on sandwiches and desserts in the Cocoanut Grove, harpist Anne Akerson set the mood playing classical music.

Among the crowd were Stuart couple Karen Rodgers and Frank M. Byers Jr., who decided to attend the celebration for a second year in a row. The two have been together for eight years. “He’s a character,” Rodgers laughed.

“For me, it was your sense of humor,” Byers Jr. said with a smile. “We were previously married and had to readjust when meeting someone new, but we’ve done pretty well."

Newlyweds Peter Dizozza and Maira Vergara tied the knot Aug. 25. They were visiting Palm Beach from New York and decided to visit the museum as a family with their baby Zora. They were amazed with the history behind Whitehall.

“Henry Flagler, he’s the one that made the railroad to Key West,” Dizzoza said. After tea, they planned to peek inside Flagler's rail car in the Kenan Pavilion.

Other guests were there to celebrate years of friendship, including seasonal Palm Beacher Barbara Schutzenhofer and Lori Nicholas of Boynton Beach. Schutzenhofer’s husband was home in Chicago dealing with wind and snow, so she was happy to spend a sunny day sipping tea under palm trees.

Nicholas is a hairdresser and met Schutzenhofer as a client before they became good friends. Now, they’ve known each other for 20 years and say they are “joined at the hip.”

“We love the service and ambiance here,” Schutzenhofer said of the Flagler. “It’s like going back in time,” Nicholas added.