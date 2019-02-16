Corey Jones, the motorist

Jones, 31, was born the youngest of three children to Anita Banks and Clinton Jones Sr. The couple divorced when Jones was a toddler. Relatives say he grew up singing, acting and playing drums at his mother’s family church, Bible Church of God in Boynton Beach, where his grandfather, Bishop Sylvester Banks, Sr. is still the pastor.

Described by relatives and friends as shy and carefree, he played football at Santaluces High School. He accepted a football scholarship to the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind., but left in his sophomore year to move to Ohio after his older brother, Clinton C.J. Jones, Jr., signed a contract to play in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. The move devastated his college sweetheart, Nina Settappa, although the two maintained a relationship after he left. He gave her an emerald promise ring when he returned to Indiana to attend her college graduation. Soon afterward, Corey’s mother Anita, a guidance counselor, was diagnosed with cancer, and he returned to Florida to be by her side until she died in 2006.

Jones became an inspector with the Delray Beach Housing Authority, where both his co-workers and tenants remembered him as jovial and nurturing. One co-worker said Jones would come into her office every day to check on her while she was pregnant, jokingly asking if she had any cravings and offering to go buy her ice cream on hot days.

When brother C.J. moved back to Florida, Jones moved in with his brother, C.J.’s wife, Denise, and the couple’s two daughters, Tyrina and Nariyah Jones.

The girls’ Uncle Corey was a constant but understated fixture in their lives, their parents said. When the girls started showing prowess on the softball field, he would show up to their games but sit where they couldn’t see him so they wouldn’t get nervous.

In the months before his death, Jones at 31 had finally decided to strike out on his own and got his own apartment. By then, he was a popular drummer among black churches throughout Palm Beach County and had started working to train other drummers. He had also joined the reggae band Future Prezidents and played gigs after work and on weekends.

On the last day of his life, Jones played with the band at the Jupiter bar Johnny Mangos, then headed home after 1 a.m. He called his bandmate, Mathew Hunsberger, at 1:35 to complain of car trouble. Less than two hours later, he was dead.

Nouman Raja, the police officer

Raja, 41, is on trial on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence and attempted murder for the Oct. 18, 2015 shooting death of Jones. In an interview with police shortly after the shooting, Raja’s brother Adnan, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy, described Raja as a kind, generous man.

“I think I’m a good guy, he’s 10 times better than I am,” Adnan Raja said of his only brother. “He’ll give you the shirt off his back, and for the media to portray him the way that they did, I don’t think that was right.”

Although Raja’s grandfather was a police chief in the family’s native Pakistan, he didn’t start his career in law enforcement. After he graduated from high school in Mechanicsburg, Pa., he worked a number of jobs and tried his hand twice at running his own businesses.

He worked at a motorcycle sales and repair shop, installed security systems and briefly worked in sales at Al Packer Ford in Palm Beach County.

But in late 2007, he quit his job at a Jiffy Lube in Delray Beach to enroll along with his brother, in the Palm Beach State College police academy. Adnan Raja graduated first in the class. Nouman was second.

By then, the failed business had sparked financial trouble for Raja. The IRS filed to collect just under $10,000 in back business taxes from Raja. He faced foreclosure on a condo and was considering filing for bankruptcy, but he seemed to recover quickly after Atlantis Police Department hired him in 2008. His first few years on the Atlantis force brought praise from superiors, but he also faced a few incidents where his supervisors said he violated department policies.

At JFK Medical Center, Raja racked up a string of at least 14 "use of force" incidents in two years, almost all involving mentally ill patients.

In 2012, an FDLE course evaluator observing Raja teaching bias-based profiling and handling high-risk traffic stops gave him top marks. In 2014, Raja was promoted to sergeant.

Joseph Marx, the judge

In more than 15 years as a judge, Marx has consistently received the highest ratings among his colleagues in a biennial polling of judicial performance from local attorneys.

Marx suffered his own personal tragedy in May 1994 when his first wife, Karen, who was also an attorney, was killed by a litigant in a lawsuit who opened fire on her and a witness during a deposition at her office. Karen Starr Marx, 30, was four months pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time. The gunman, Julio Mora, was sentenced to death but died of natural causes in prison in 2016.

Several years ago, in the sentencing of Paul Michael Merhige, who killed several members of his family in a Thanksgiving Day 2007 shooting, Marx shared with Jim Sitton, the father of the 6-year-old girl Merhige killed, lessons he learned himself on overcoming grief in a speech that left many in the courtroom in tears. "I make sure that I go out and do my best to live a good life every day," he said. He then sentenced Merhige to life in prison.

In a 2017 interview, Marx said he believed honesty from the bench is an important part of making the system work.

“I’m surprised, I’ve had a lot of defendants tell me thank you, and I was sending them to prison,” Marx said. “I think making people feel that they’re heard is the best thing you can do.”

Marx is married to Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx.

FOR THE PROSECUTION

Adrienne Ellis, chief assistant state attorney

The first black chief assistant state attorney in Palm Beach County history, Ellis has several times made the short list of recommendations to now former Florida Gov. Rick Scott for a judicial appointment in Palm Beach County.

In the courtroom, her conversational style in front of a jury manifests in stirring arguments.

Ellis most recently handled the DUI case against golf legend Tiger Woods and the investigation into battery charges against former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Brian Fernandes, assistant state attorney

Fernandes has spent most of his career as a prosecutor with the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution, where he met Aronberg while heading upstatewide efforts to prosecute gang-related racketeering cases. Fernandes is now in charge of Aronberg’s public corruption unit.

Fernandes presented the case against Raja to a grand jury in the spring of 2016. Although the grand jury ruled Raja’s shooting unjustified, it was Aronberg who directly charged Raja with manslaughter by culpable negligence and attempted murder.

FOR THE DEFENSE

Richard Lubin, leading the defense

Lubin has a reputation for getting acquittals in tough-to-beat cases. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University in 1974 and first worked as a public defender before going into private practice in the 1980s.

Since then his clients have included a laundry list of Palm Beach County’s most high-profile cases, Including Linda Cooney, a Palm Beacher eventually acquitted in shooting death of her husband, and James Sullivan, a millionaire who had murder charges dropped against him in the early 1990s when Lubin represented him but was later charged and convicted in the murder of his wife.

Scott Richardson

Richardson, a former prosecutor who was a Chief Assistant State Attorney under former Palm Beach County State Attorney Michael McAuliffe, has handled dozens of high-profile cases in his career, which has spanned nearly four decades. Recent clients include former Wellington Polo Club founder John Goodman, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Danielle Bregoli, the former Boynton Beach teenager who rose to fame with an appearance on Dr. Phil after she coined the catchphrase “Catch me outside.”

Rick King III

King, a former West Palm Beach Police lieutenant, spent 19 years in law enforcement before he retired in 2008 to pursue a career in law. King has spent his eight-year legal career specializing in representing public employees – especially law enforcement and public safety employees.

Benjamin Crump, Jones family attorney

Crump is the civil attorney for the Jones family in their lawsuit against Nouman Raja and the city of Palm Beach Gardens. Based in Tallahassee, he’s one of the most recognizable civil rights attorneys in the country. He gained national attention as the attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, the South Florida teen who neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman shot and killed in Sanford. He also represented the family Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo. Zimmerman was acquitted at trial. Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Brown, never faced criminal charges.

Crump has made appearances on several TV programs, including the short-lived prime time court show "You the Jury" and the documentary series “Who Killed Tupac?” and “Evidence of Innocence.”

Daryl Parks, Jones family attorney

Although Parks and Crump are no longer law partners, Parks remains the lead attorney on Jones’ wrongful death suit. Parks worked with Crump on the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown cases but has also litigated other lawsuits involving alleged police brutality, including the case of Reggie Jackson, a Lakeland man awarded more than $500,000 in 2009 after an officer shot him in the neck.

KEY WITNESSES

Madeline Tolliver, roadside assistance operator

Tolliver is the Johnson City, Tenn. call center operator who spoke to Jones on the audio that captured the confrontation between Raja and Jones. In the recording,Tolliver reacts with a shocked “Oh my gosh” after she heard the sound of gunfire.

FBI agents played the call for Tolliver on Nov. 3, 2015. In a recording of the FBI interview, Tolliver is silent after the recording ends, then whispers, “Yes” after the agent asks if she is OK.

Tolliver was just five days into her new job at Allied Dispatch Solutions when she got the call from Jones.

Dr. Gertrude Juste, associate medical examiner

Dr. Gertrude Juste is the Palm Beach County pathologist who performed the autopsy on Corey Jones.

Her testimony in Raja’s Stand Your Ground hearing sparked controversy when defense attorneys challenged her opinion that the shot that killed Corey Jones would have almost immediately rendered him unable to run. Raja’s defense team asked Judge Marx to throw out her testimony, arguing that her conclusions “are based on scientifically unreliable premises which have been rejected by the forensic science community.”

Juste has testified in several murder cases in Palm Beach County.

Matthew Huntsberger, Corey Jones’ friend

Matthew Huntsberger was a bandmate of Corey Jones in the reggae group Future Prezidents. Prosecutors believe he was the last person besides Raja to see Jones alive. Huntsberger says Jones called him to tell him that car his broke down on his way home from a gig. Surveillance video shows Huntsberger bought motor oil from a nearby gas station. Huntsberger told investigators he offered to give Jones a ride home if he wanted to leave his car on the exit ramp, but Jones was concerned about leaving his expensive drum equipment unattended and needed his drum set to play at a church service later Sunday morning.