Former officer Nouman Raja faces manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a reggae drummer.

In the still of the night in Palm Beach Gardens, an oval mound of black and white stones mark the spot where three years ago the sound of car door chimes rang on and on after 31-year-old Corey Jones took his last breaths.

The roadside monument of rocks, arranged to spell “Corey,” is as much Jones’ grave as the Boynton Beach mausoleum where his family buried him after a police officer shot the drummer in both arms and fired another bullet that stopped his heart.

Just 12 miles and 40 months removed from that fatal confrontation, the now former police officer, Nouman Raja, will walk into a courtroom this week to help his lawyers pick a jury that will decide whether he’s guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder charges in Jones’ death.

Criminal trials are rare when officers take a life in the line of duty. And the cataclysmic set of circumstances that led to this one is even more unusual.

Jones was a stranded motorist calling for a tow truck. Raja, wearing plainclothes, was working an undercover burglary detail in an unmarked van.

Jurors’ conclusion about what happened next could be a referendum on the boundaries of self-defense for police officers as well as law enforcement attitudes toward people of color.

“I don’t think we can compare this case to other cases,” said Daryl Parks, an attorney for Jones’ family who also represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. “What happened to Corey that night is nothing like some of these other cases we’ve seen.”

In the days after the Oct. 18, 2015 shooting, photos of a smiling Jones sitting at his drum set covered television screens as commentators lamented him as the latest in a string of young black men shot by police.

Since then, however, mentions of Jones have waned in the national public discourse, highlighting the names of Brown, Sandra Bland, Laquan McDonald as rallying points for movements like Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter.

Attorneys for his family say that’s because authorities say there was no video of the 3 a.m. confrontation, and an audio recording capturing the voices during Jones’ roadside assistance call wasn't made public until seven months afterward.

By then, Palm Beach Gardens Police had fired Raja, who had been on probation with the department after working eight years for the Atlantis Police Department.

Raja was also a firearms instructor for the Palm Beach State College police academy. He showed up for work there 24 hours after he killed Jones. Administrators sent him home and announced three weeks later that they had let him go.

Was it self-defense?

Even then, unanswered questions about what happened to Jones haunted his family and outraged community leaders.

In the weeks that followed, the only information authorities released about Raja’s version of events was this: Raja said he had identified himself as a police officer as he approached Jones’ SUV, which Raja said he thought was abandoned until Jones opened his door.

“I immediately said, ‘Hey man, police, can I help you?’” Raja told investigators in a walk-through of the shooting scene recorded Oct. 18 but not released publicly for more than a year.

What police did say immediately is that Raja said he shot Jones in self-defense after Jones pointed a gun at him. As those claims spread, Palm Beach Gardens’ city manager Ron Ferris texted city council members hours after the shooting that Jones had fired at Raja, and Raja shot back to save his own life.

A report then emerged that Jones had been arrested eight years earlier in Miami in a case where police found a gun in a car he was in.

The incident was quickly revealed to involve a gun that wasn’t Jones’ during a police roundup of party-goers during Memorial Day weekend. His best friend, Clarence Ellington, III, would later recall it as the one crazy night they spent in jail while on a trip as much a rite of passage for urban young adults as Daytona Beach’s spring break is for college students.

Still, for a span of hours that continues to enrage his family, Jones was portrayed as an armed black man with a gun-toting past.

What quickly overshadowed that narrative were details from Jones’ friends, family and co-workers.

Jones, it turned out, was literally a choir boy.

As a child he sang with his cousins on youth choirs and the praise team at his grandfather’s Boynton Beach church, where he would go on to hone his craft as a drummer, revered as much in South Florida’s black churches as he was through his growing fan base with the local reggae band Future Prezidents.

After attending college in Indiana and Ohio, Jones returned to Florida to be by his mother’s side until she died of cancer in 2006. He worked by day as a building manager with the Delray Beach Housing Authority, helped his father with his construction business on Fridays and spent most of his free time with his older brother, former NFL wide receiver Clinton C.J. Jones Jr.

Jones’ large family also includes cousins such as former NFL pro-bowler Anquan Boldin and gospel recording artist Tye Tribbett. Two-time Super Bowl champ Vince Wilfork, nose tackle with the New England Patriots, grew up with the Jones brothers and remains a family friend.

C.J. Jones in the days after the shooting said his little brother had just bought a gun days earlier, a .380 Jimenez Arms pistol he said he was paying for in installments as part of a master plan to build credit. A late bloomer at 31, Jones had only recently moved out on his own after spending most of his adult life living with C.J. and his family in Lantana.

A musician friend later said a few professional drummers in Jones’ circle had armed themselves after at least two of them had their expensive equipment stolen.

Jones’ family and bandmates said it was this fear of theft that kept Jones in his car after it broke down on his way home about 1:30 a.m. from a Saturday night gig at Johnny Mangos in Jupiter with Future Prezidents.

Car broken down late at night

He pulled over on the right shoulder of the ramp as he exited Interstate 95 at PGA Boulevard, the $10,000 drum set C.J. had purchased for him in the trunk. Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows bandmate Matthew Huntsberger buying motor oil to help Jones.

When that failed, Huntsberger said he offered to give Jones a lift home, but Jones said he would call for a tow. Two pastors were counting on him to play drums at their respective Sunday services later that morning. He needed his gear.

Jones also spoke with C.J. just before 3 a.m., declining his offer of a ride as well.

C.J. Jones remembers his little brother’s new gun was still in the box when he showed it to him that afternoon, the last time his family would see him. It was clear to him, C.J. Jones later said, that his brother had no clue how to properly assemble his new gun – let alone use it.

Raja, meanwhile, was nearly seven months into his new job, a rising star who had helped make an arrest in a burglary case. He was rewarded with a spot working plainclothes duty on a surveillance detail trying to spot other burglars.

An FBI reconstruction shows Raja driving the wrong way up the off-ramp and parking his unmarked van almost perpendicular to Jones’ Hyundai Santa Fe.

Raja told investigators that he got out of his van without his police vest, his department-issued radio or anything else showing he was a police officer.

His gun, though qualified for use at work, was his personal .40 caliber Glock.

In animated, clipped tones in his recorded conversation with investigators, he said he saw a gun in Jones’ right hand and told him to drop it, but Jones refused.

Raja said he shot at Jones and thought Jones had dropped the gun as he started to run away into the dark, but then suddenly Jones turned back toward him with something silver in his right hand. Raja said that’s when he fired a second round of three bullets.

In Raja’s call to 911, he is heard telling someone to drop a gun before he starts speaking to the dispatcher. He almost repeats the command again later in the call.

As the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach Gardens police, Palm Beach County’s State Attorney’s Office and the FBI began to look into the shooting, the facts that trickled out contradicted earlier reports.

First, investigators quickly realized Jones’ gun was never fired. Second, the gun was found in the grass about 72 yards away from the back of Jones’ SUV, according to investigators reports. Jones' body was 64 yards farther north.

And what Raja likely didn’t know at the time he spoke to investigators is that Jones’ call to the roadside assistance line recorded the entire confrontation.

The confrontation is recorded

The recording, whose existence was confirmed just before Raja’s June 2016 arrest, makes the confrontation sound different from what Raja told investigators.

The beeping sound of Jones’ open car door alert is the only prelude to his brief exchange with Raja.

Jones is heard saying “huh?” followed up quickly with “I’m good.”

“Really?” Raja responds.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Jones repeats, followed by “yeah” when Raja asks again.

After a brief second, Raja screams, “Get your (expletive) hands up! Get your (expletive) hands up!”

Jones’ last recorded words are a plea to Raja.

“Hold on!” he says.

Raja tells him to get his hands up, yelling the word “drop.” Then the sound of gunfire begins.

“Oh my gosh,” the call center operator, Maddie Tolliver, says at the sound of the first three shots.

Raja fires three more times. Then all is quiet except for the chimes from Jones’ open car door.

Missing from the recording were any introductions Raja claims he made to Jones saying he was a police officer.

And based on the timing of the roadside call and Raja’s 911 call, prosecutors have determined that Jones would have been fatally wounded and on the ground motionless for more than 30 seconds before Raja yelled at Jones to drop the gun.

Raja made a point in his 911 call to tell the dispatcher that he told Jones he was a police officer. Prosecutors would later say the statement was a lie.

For months after the shooting, public pressure mounted for an arrest. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg in May took the matter to a grand jury, which ruled Raja was unjustified in shooting Jones.

Aronberg charged Raja with manslaughter by culpable negligence and attempted murder.

The second charge confused some who wondered aloud how Raja could be charged with attempting to kill Jones when Jones died. Prosecutors say the charge is connected to the shots that didn’t kill Jones.

Whether any of the charges will lead to a conviction will be a question for jurors in the coming weeks.

Both families bide time, in pain

In the meantime, the case has taken a toll on Jones’ and Raja’s families alike.

Three years has done little to assuage the grief of Jones’ family.

His father, Clinton Jones Sr., coined the phrase “Keep the Beat Alive” after his son’s death and repeats it when he calls for a conviction against Raja.

Boldin, who attended a hearing last year in which Raja unsuccessfully tried to get a judge to declare him immune from prosecution under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, said if anyone had a right to self-defense, it was his cousin.

“Having your car break down should not be a death sentence,” Boldin said then.

Jones’ sister, Melissa, now works as a call center operator much like the young woman who heard her brother’s last words. She married after Jones’ death and is pregnant with a boy who would have been Jones’ first nephew.

Jones’ mother, Anita, died nine years before his death, but her brothers and sisters have also been outspoken in their calls for a conviction against Raja, and have connected with families across the country who have lost a loved one to a deadly interaction with police.

Raja in the aftermath of the shooting complained of receiving death threats and had to move his children temporarily to live with other relatives.

He was released on $250,000 bond shortly after his June 2016 arrest and has been on house arrest since.

He found work at a police tactical supply company for a fraction of his law enforcement salary.

Circuit Judge Joseph Marx, who will preside over the trial, spurned Raja’s request to relax his house arrest to participate in his children’s school events.

In recent court records, his attorneys revealed that Raja’s young son is undergoing mental health counseling, although they didn’t say whether that counseling was connected to the case.

The local police union, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, is paying for Raja’s defense. His defense team is led by longtime West Palm Beach defense attorney Richard Lubin, along with former prosecutor Scott Richardson and PBA attorney Rick King III.

Lubin in court records has said that the idea that race played in the role in Raja’s interactions with Jones is absurd, describing Raja himself as a “minority” by virtue of his Pakistani heritage.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis and Assistant State Attorney Brian Fernandes will be prosecute Raja’s case.

In court records they describe Raja’s actions as careless, reckless and criminally inconsiderate of Jones’ own right to defend himself from someone they are convinced he never knew was a police officer.

Jury selection begins Thursday and could last several days.

Raja’s defense team filed a motion to move the trial out of Palm Beach County, but say they will pursue it only if efforts to pick a local jury fails.

Shooting prompts changes

The months after Jones’ death brought protests from leaders in Palm Beach County’s black community, who demanded changes in the way law enforcement interacts with blacks.

Florida legislators the year after Jones’ death passed measures regulating police departments’ use of body cameras based on legislation pushed by Jones’ family.

Jones’ family has also sued Raja and the city of Palm Beach Gardens in federal court, claiming wrongful death, but lawyers on both sides agreed to stall the case until after Raja’s criminal trial.

If convicted as charged, Raja could face up to life in prison.

Last year, Jones’ family watched from a distance as Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan MacDonald in 2011, was convicted of second degree murder. Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months in prison.

Parks, who represents Jones’ family along with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, says although he believes the two cases are different, he predicts a Palm Beach County jury will convict Raja.

“I think he’ll be found guilty of something related to Corey Jones’ death; I think anything else would be a slap in the face to Corey’s family and to our community,” Parks said.