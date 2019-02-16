CLERMONT — Congressman Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, on Friday expressed his support for President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency at the southern border to secure funding for a wall.

The president declared a national emergency on the border with Mexico on Friday in order to access billions of dollars that Congress denied him to build a wall there. Trump has asserted that the flow of drugs, criminals and illegal immigrants from Mexico constituted a profound threat to national security that justified such action action.

Hours later, Webster agreed.

“We have a crisis at our southern national border. Gangs like MS-13 are constantly exploiting our lack of border security and numerous legal loopholes to avoid deportation," the congressman said in a written statement. "Our law enforcement officials at the border do not have the tools and resources they need to keep Americans safe, apprehend those who illegally enter our country and process the overwhelming number of claims of credible fear.

“The bill just passed by Congress does not provide the Department of Homeland Security the tools and resources the Department of Homeland Security requested," he continued. "In fact, it creates more loopholes for gangs to exploit and directly incentivizes using children to avoid deportation. Our porous borders pose a grave threat to our national security and American’s safety. Ronil Singh’s son will never see his father again. Marilyn Pharis’ children and grandchildren will never hear her voice or see her again."

Webster cited national statistics to support his and the president's case, saying Customs and Border Patrol arrested 17,000 people with criminal records in Fiscal Year 2018 and apprehends 21 wanted criminals at the southern border on a typical day.

He also said the Department of Homeland Security "encountered more than 3,000 'special interest aliens' at the southern border last year. According to DHS, these are individuals with suspicious travel patterns who may pose a national security risk — not to mention the many criminals, smugglers, traffickers, and other threat actors who try to exploit our borders.

“President Trump is taking his responsibility seriously and using the power given to him by federal law in Title 10 United States Code Section 2808 and Title 10 United States Code Section 284 to protect our country. The declaration of national emergency was not my preferred route, as I would like to see a more collaborative approach between the Executive and Legislative branches, but I believe the President stands on solid legal ground. I hope this causes my congressional colleagues to reflect on the role of the Executive branch and how much congressional authority Congress has given away in decades past.”