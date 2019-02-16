Fee-free days

The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of its day-use recreation sites today and Sunday for President’s Day weekend. Visit fs.usda.gov/florida/ or call 625-2520 or 669-3153.

Equine massage

Equine massage clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday and March 20-23 at the Horse Protection Association of Florida, 20690 NW 130th Ave., Shiloh. Attendees will learn the basic techniques of equine bodywork and massage to assess a horse's health, balance and biomechanics. Visit artofequinemessage.com.

Equine event



The Ocala Masters will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Feb. 24 at HITS Post Time Farm, 13710 U.S. 27, Ocala. The equestrian show and competition is part of the HITS Ocala Winter Circuit. The overall circuit run through March 24. Free for spectators Wednesdays-Saturdays; $5 for adults on Sundays. Call 620-2275 or visit hitsshows.com/ocala/hits-ocala-winter-circuit.

Embezzlement talk

The NonProfit Business Council will present "How Nonprofits Can Protect Themselves Against Fraud & Embezzlement” at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Ocala Police Department, 402 S. Pine Ave., Ocala. The speakers will be Karen Hatch of CenterState Bank and Donna Blaes of Duggan, Joiner and Co. RSVP requested. Email lauren@ocalafoundation.org.

Mobile unit

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County's mobile unit will be at Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen, 435 NW Second St., Ocala, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday. The bus provides immunizations and other services. Visit marion.floridahealth.gov.

End-of-life talk

Kim Callian will give a “How Can We Control the End of Our Life?” talk at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Master the Possibilities, 8415 SW 80th St., Ocala. It will focus on how to work with doctors to make treatment decisions that allow living life as full as possible as well as how to plan for the end to make things easier for loved ones. Registration is required. Call 861-9751 or visit masterthepossibilities.org.

Michael Tougais

New York Times best-selling author Michael Tougias will give a presentation at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Master the Possibilities, 8415 SW 80th St., Ocala. “John F. Kennedy and America’s Most Dangerous Cold War Spy Mission” will focus on the 13 day stretch in 1962 when America feared the prospect of nuclear war with the Soviet Union. Registration is required. Call 861-9751 or visit masterthepossibilities.org.