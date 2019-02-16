Town: Clermont

Branch of service and rank: Marines, corporal, E4

Enlisted or drafted? Enlisted. I felt it was the thing to do. I was raised like that. My father was 20 years navy. College was never even thought of. It was either go to work or serve your country.



What did you do in the service? We were forward observers. We'd call in air and naval strikes. We would work in four-man teams assisting different forces: 82nd and 101st airborne, British Royal Marines, etc.

Why was it important? We would go in unseen. We would basically clear a path, making it safe for our troops to move forward.

What is your most important memory from service? I'd say when we sent one platoon from our unit to Desert Storm. We were on standby.

What did you like least about service? Hurry up and wait.



What do you want people to understand about war? It's serious business. There's no playing around. It's also for a purpose, because our job is to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves. It gives us our stability here.