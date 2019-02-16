Over the centuries, there have been many forces of change in St. Augustine and St. Johns County.

Discoveries, invasions and natural disasters have changed the landscape. But two of the biggest factors shaping the county now are growth and development and tourism.

By now, the area is widely known and widely visited, and it's not the small town that some locals remember.

John Fraser, whose family has owned the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park for decades, grew up in a different St. Augustine. He said he'd like to have some things back the way they were.

"But with storms, and the increase in population and growing awareness that St. Augustine … is a great place to visit and live, that genie's out of the bottle, and we're not going back."

He and a few other longtime locals talked with The Record recently about how things used to be, what's changed and what might be ahead.

The way things were

Fraser grew up downtown in the 1950s and '60s, in a time when he could ride his bike around town without his parents worrying about him getting hit by a car, he said.

The county was so sparsely populated in the late '60s and early '70s that one could find a makeshift shooting range fairly easily, such as around State Road 206.

"You could put a clay-pigeon thrower out there, and I remember my father, me a couple of dad’s friend, they would throw clay pigeons out over the marsh there in Crescent Beach, and we’d shoot them with shotguns," he said. "It was not illegal. There was no problem. Nobody lived there."

Former St. Augustine Mayor Ramelle Petroglou, a Davis Shores resident who grew up in the city, served on the Commission in the '80s.

St. Augustine used to have less of a focus on tourism. While downtown is now a tourist hub, it used to be where residents would go to get groceries, visit the pharmacy and buy other basics. Most grocery stores are out of the city limits now.

Heading out of the city limits meant a change of scenery.

“You went down the end of King Street, turned left, and within two blocks you were in country," Petroglou said. "I mean, there was nothing. There was no 312. U.S. 1 South was two lane. ... You go out King street, and you were on a brick road to the river.”

St. Johns County's population was about 51,000 in 1980, according to the Florida Legislature's Office of Economic and Demographic Research.

The population was about 244,000 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. St. Johns County was the 14th fastest growing county in the nation based on growth from 2010, when the population was about 190,000. That report came from the Census Bureau in 2018.

The smaller county population during her time as mayor made it easier to get things done, Petroglou said.

"It makes you really concerned about the citizens because you know the people. … And it was so easy to get things accomplished when you work together, and I think what’s happened is the county has grown so fast that they’ve lost that touch with the local, or the needs of what the community (are)."

When Petroglou was leading the city, she worked with County Commissioner Harry Waldron, father of current County Commissioner Paul Waldron.

During Waldron's time on the Commission, the county took care of some basics.

"I guess I’ll phrase it this way: We didn’t have an address system set up in the county," Waldron said. "That sounds like a ridiculous thing.”

The way they are

One of the key moves Petroglou helped with on the City Commission was to shift marketing from the local Chamber of Commerce to a county Tourist Development Council, she said. The idea was to have professionals handle the advertising for tourism.

"The TDC really did their job after we created them. ... I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing," she said.

Signs point to more growth.

The county hit a milestone in April 2018 when, at least at that point, the office recorded its highest monthly total of residential permits, at 522.

The county is now peppered with large developments that are built or coming.

SilverLeaf, between County Road 210 and State Road 16, is slated to included 10,700 homes over more than 8,000 acres (including conservation land).

And while no one knows for sure how many tourists come to the county, St. Augustine officials believe that more than six million people visit St. Johns County each year, according to a city document. Of those, "millions" come to St. Augustine.

“Now, locals, we can’t even get downtown," Petroglou said. "It’s very hard. But I think the rapid growth is what has caused the problems for this county. I don’t know how you would stop the rapid growth."

While Fraser recognizes there are traffic problems, he said traffic complaints are nothing new. He also opposes trying to cut down on tourism.

He held up a copy of a newspaper from 1991 and read a headline.

"Let’s see here, 1991 ... ‘Downtown Parking Important to Local Merchants.’ Imagine that. You know, I concur, just like every generation has concurred. So what are we going to do about that?"

To Mary Kohnke, former county commissioner, the growth isn't a surprise.

“Nothing went wrong," she said. "They asked for it, and they got it."

Kohnke was elected to the Commission in the late '90s. She helped negotiate terms for Nocatee's development, and said she focused on making sure they provided things like land for school sites and recreation.

What could be — and what should be done

Planning ahead isn't part of the human condition, Kohnke said, but it's critical, especially when it comes to development and making sure it pays its own costs.

“You can say this about anything: If you don’t plan ahead, you’re facing disaster,” Kohnke said.

Locals see good things about the growth, too.

"The only thing we're really lucky about, I think, is everybody who lives in St. Johns County is here because they want to be, not because they have to be," Petroglou said.

For business owners, it's much easier to pay rent and keep their operations running than it used to be, Fraser said. That's because the long seasonal slow times don't exist anymore. Even if there's a lull in business, shop owners can look to the coming weekend.

“You have hope. That’s the great thing," he said. "You have hope every week."

As for making changes, Petroglou said the city needs another parking garage downtown and will probably need parking on the fringes.

"I think they have a tremendous job on their hands trying to solve the traffic problems, she said.

Fraser said he hopes the city won't try to cut down on tourism, but rather leave tourism to the professionals and focus on building the right infrastructure.

Waldron said the problem isn't unique to St. Johns County. The population is growing across the state and country, he said.

"We live longer. We live healthier," he said. "We just have to learn how to live together."