Jeremy Miller, executive vice president of Harden, will serve a second term as treasurer of the board of directors of the nonprofit OneBlood Inc. Miller has been a member of OneBlood’s board for four years. He previously served on the The Blood Alliance board for 10 years.

The Beaches Museum promoted Brittany Cohill from operations manager to associate director. Cohill will oversee exhibits, archive and collections management, general educational programming and the college/university internship program. Cohill joined the Beaches Museum in December 2016.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty welcomed Paula T. Sheldrick to the Metropolitan office with locations in Avondale and San Marco and Chris Swift to the Mandarin/St. Johns office.

Nathan Lambert, vice president of operations of TerraWise Homes, was appointed as the company’s president. Lambert has been associated with company founders David and Melody Shacter since he was director of operations at Harmony Homes. Jac Shacter was appointed director of operations to oversee pre-construction activities and sales. Shacter previously served as sales representative in Springfield and was recently named to the Realty Builder Connection's "40 Under 40" list.

Odette Struys was appointed associate vice president of communications and public relations for Memorial Hospital Jacksonville. Struys previously worked for Atkins Global where she served as senior consultant for the Florida Department of Transportation as the public information officer.

Hannah Feran, who joined Axia Public Relations in August 2018, was promoted to shared media strategist. Feran will manage social media content and community engagement, as well as user-generated content channels, for regional and national clients.

Architecture and engineering firm Bergmann hired Miguel Martinez as a project architect. Martinez previously worked as a project architect at Michael Baker International and then at Gresham Smith and Partners.

Cushman & Wakefield named Wanda Riley as managing principal for its Orlando and Jacksonville offices. Riley is also director of brokerage service and operations for the company’s eight Florida offices. Riley joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2000.

NAI Hallmark promoted Dane C. Hurst from property manager to director of property management. Hurst joined NAI Hallmark in 2015.

The North Florida TPO Board elected Nassau County Commissioner Danny Leeper as chairman replacing Clay County Commissioner Diane Hutchings, St. Johns County Commissioner James K. Johns as vice chairman and Atlantic Beach Mayor Charlie Latham as treasurer. The board members will serve through December, 2019.

Career Track appears every Sunday in the Your Money section of the Times-Union. Send items to jkanner@jacksonville.com. Please attach high resolution, color, 200 DPI JPEG photos.