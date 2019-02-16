Dear Call Box: There is a building on Commerce Center that previously was occupied by Smokey Bones BBQ Restaurant and has been vacant for several years. It was a beautiful building, but now it’s quite overgrown and pretty rundown. I was wondering if you could tell us if there are plans for this building or if the owners are going to clean it up.

E.N., Jacksonville

Dear E.N.: We can answer part of your question. You'll be pleased to know that it has been spruced up after a nuisance complaint was lodged with the city's Code Enforcement Division, said Chet Aikens, assistant to City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan, who represents the area. But the councilwoman's office does not know of any future plans for the site at 414 Commerce Center Drive. It has been reported that there are no plans to open a new Smokey Bones Bar and Grill there.

Calls to Sun Capital Partners Inc., based in Boca Raton, were not returned.

Darden Restaurants opened the restaurant in 2004. It subsequently was sold a couple of times, including to Barbecue Integrated of Orlando, which is owned by Sun Capital. It closed in 2008.

Smokey Bones, which had 51 tables and booths seating 274 guests, was built to resemble a sprawling mountain lodge. Its meats included St. Louis-style ribs, hand-pulled pork, brisket and steak, as well as chicken and fish.

Dear Call Box: My grandfather was a bookkeeper who passed away in 1959. My mom gave me his desk lamp. A few years ago, I cleaned it up, and it has a green and white medallion in the center of the base and the words "Hotel Mason." It's a flexible lamp that you can bend and move round, it's metal and is a bronze color. The emblem has no date.

F.G., Hilliard

Dear F.G.: If it came from the Mason Hotel, it came from a building with a storied history. When it opened on New Year’s Eve 1913, the $1 million, 12-story structure was dubbed the Mason for George Mason, its builder and first manager.

A Times-Union reporter said, with some hyperbole, that it was a great night for Jacksonville comparable to the lights of Leicester Square in London with call boys crying the numbers of limousines, carriages and taxicabs, and with the lobby and foyer filled with jolly parties in evening dress.

“It was really a night to date time by and certainly Jacksonville has never started a new year more auspiciously than she did last night with the whistles blowing and the bells ringing," he wrote.

By 1929 the Mason had a new name, the Mayflower, and a new owner, Robert Kloeppel Sr., who owned the nearby George Washington Hotel. Many service clubs met there, high school proms were held there, national dignitaries stayed there and couples danced or dined in its elegant roof garden.

The Mayflower closed in 1971. In January 1978 the 200-room hotel became the first building in downtown Jacksonville to be imploded. In a mere 11 seconds, it was reduced to broken bricks, scattered concrete and twisted steel.

Update: A reader recently asked about plans for a traffic light in the 7800 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard across from the Highland Lakes subdivision. A city spokeswoman said there were no plans for a light. However, another reader who lives in that area called to say that he asked the city to conduct a traffic investigation at that intersection.

City spokeswoman Marjorie Dennis said the Traffic Engineering Division has begun a signal warrant study to determine the needs in the area. The estimated time frame for the study's completion is June 21.

