Gino Miles has been making sculpture for more than 40 years. He’s created a lot of work during that time, including seven 20-foot-tall dwarfs for Disney’s corporate headquarters in Burbank, Calif. and private collections in Palm Beach and elsewhere.

But in his opinion, his masterpiece is parked at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach, where "Contours in Metal: Sculpture by Gino Miles" will be on view through May 12.

It’s a massive, looping bronze work called "Shelter" stationed in the northeast corner of the gardens overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

RELATED: More Palm Beach Daily News arts coverage.

It was inspired by his memories of growing up on a farm in the small town of Loma, Colo.

“There was a wet area with wild willows,” Miles said during a recent tour of the show. “One of my earliest memories is crawling through those willows and chasing birds.”

He invites guests to sit inside the sculpture to experience how it feels. He likes viewers to become directly engaged with his work, entering it and exploring it from various angles. “To me, this is a resting place,” he said. “It feels like you’re being hugged by the bronze.”

At first glance, Miles’ twirling, linear abstract stainless steel and bronze sculptures would seem to have little to do with nature.

Guess again. “All my pieces are based on how plants grow,” he said.

Well, maybe not all.

One of the pieces in the show, "Travels to Hania," was inspired by columns in the ruins of an ancient Greek temple he communed with in the moonlight during a trip to a Greek island. The two bronze pillars are made up of concave square shapes piled on top of each other at the corners.

The stainless steel "Toro" is a stylized version of a bull’s head.

Still, most of his pieces reference plants, particularly vines, in some way.

"Celestial," a bronze situated on the lawn east of the house, was inspired by a recent trip to the Ann Norton. South Florida’s subtropical vegetation isn’t like anything he sees around his home in Santa Fe, he said.

The work cascades in spiraling circles toward the ground. “I wanted this exuberance, this twist,” Miles said. “It’s growing, growing, growing.”

Miles created the stainless steel "Moonlight," which stands on the front lawn, to welcome visitors to the Ann Norton.

“It’s called 'Moonlight' because of the light it puts off,” he said. “You go outside during a full moon and it reflects the light perfectly.”

Rural roots

Miles’ roots in northwest Colorado had a profound effect on his life as an artist. His father, who had been a prisoner of war in Germany, preferred an isolated lifestyle.

The family lived off the land. They had no running water, no TV and no phone. For recreation, Miles and his brother went on survival hikes in the desert.

His upbringing “gave me the most important thing an artist needs — self reliance and resilience, because it’s not easy to make a living at art,” said Miles, who is 66.

Art didn’t figure in his life until a friend raised the money to send Miles to Italy in 1970, where the friend’s father arranged for him to enroll in the venerable Accademia di Belle Arti in Florence. He was so behind the other students that the school was about to kick him out — until a teacher brought in some water-based clay and Miles tried his hand at sculpting.

He never looked back.

His show at the Ann Norton was arranged through his dealer, Mike Tansey of Tansey Contemporary in Denver, as part of the Ann Norton’s partnership with the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, held in January in West Palm Beach.

“It’s very appealing work, and the quality of execution is excellent,” Tansey said.

All the works at the Ann Norton are hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind.

Miles explains his sculptures’ appeal this way: “Having the hard metal resistance and having it be organic — that’s what draws people to my work.”

Even though he thinks he’s created his masterpiece, he has not exhausted his pursuit of sculpture. After 40 years, he’s still learning, he said.

*

jsjostrom@pbdailynews.com