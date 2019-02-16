LEC plans nature hikes, programs

Janelle Musser, a bear biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will give a presentation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Lyonia Environmental Center (LEC), 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona.

LEC will lead a hike from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, through Lyonia Preserve. Hikers will learn about Florida’s unique scrub habitat, ephemeral wetlands, and the endangered species that live in the scrub.

Programs begin in the center’s classroom. Reservations are required; call 386-789-7207, ext. 21028.

Guided nature walk through Bulow Creek

Join members of the Pawpaw Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society, at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bulow Creek State Park, 3301 Old Dixie Highway, Ormond Beach, for a picnic lunch and guided nature walk. The tour will include a visit to Fairchild Oak, one of the largest remaining live oak trees in the South. Park entrance is free. Bring your own picnic lunch. For information, email Warren Reynolds at warrenreynolds70@gmail.com.

Hispanic culture reflected in poetry

Deltona High School students will read selections of their poetry and share their inspiration at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, in the Deltona Regional Library auditorium, 2150 Eustace Ave. Students were asked to research a topic on Hispanic heritage.

For information, call the library at 386-789-7207 option 1, then 4.

DeBary firemen host pancake breakfast

The DeBary Volunteer Firemen’s Association will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, at Florence K. Little Hall, 10 Colomba Road, DeBary. Donations are appreciated. Call 386-216-5461 for information.

Lifetree Café explores alien intelligence

Lifetree Café will host a program discussing intelligent life on other planets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Central Baptist Church, 142 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach.

The free program will present a filmed interview with Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and author of "Confessions of an Alien Hunter." Participants will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences.

For information, call 386-451-5223.

SPCA pet shot clinics

The Volusia County chapter of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will host two pet shot clinics Sunday, Feb. 17.

• 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Lots Plaza, 122 N. Nova Road, Ormond, in front of KD Vape Shop.

• 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Big Lots & Mulligans Plaza, 3818 S. Nova Road, Port Orange.

Heartworm prevention and flea-control products will be available for purchase. All vaccinations are administered by a licensed veterinarian, and the clinic is licensed and permitted. Cash only for the shots; credit cards accepted for product purchase. Call or text 386-748-8993 for information. Proceeds benefit abandoned and abused animals.

Genealogical society offers free class

Roots and Branches Genealogical Society of West Volusia County will host a free class about five-generation charts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the DeLand Public Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.

The group’s monthly meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. Genealogist Bill Meister will share his favorite websites.

The event is open to the public. Call 386-734-2536 for information.

Amelia Earhart takes center stage at Little Theatre

Local actors will read from “Flight or Flight,” an original play written by Karen Poulsen, during two staged readings at the Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach, 726 Third Ave. The free presentations will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

The play shows what happens after Amelia Earhart’s final flight, where she’s transported to her old life, and she and her sister enjoy exciting adventures on a journey to a fantasy world.

Reservations are not required. For more information, call the Little Theatre at 386-423-1246.

DeLand library offers Dungeons & Dragons 101

Learn the basics Dungeons & Dragons, an interactive role-playing game, at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. Library staff will explain the necessary supplies and how to play the online game. They will also discuss similar games to try.

Registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 386-822-6430, ext. 20762.

