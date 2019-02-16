To improve quality and compete with the automobile industry around the world, Japanese automakers developed a manufacturing process, which focuses on eliminating waste and continual improvement. By focusing on enhancing efficiencies through eliminating waste in all sectors — from inventory to manufacturing processes — the automobile industry executives made a bet that quality combined with efficiency would produce a better, less expensive car.

They were right.

Once the laughing stock of the automobile industry, the Japanese car industry is now considered to be one of the best in the world.

In manufacturing, the process that was developed in Japan and is now shared around the world in all business sectors is commonly referred to as lean manufacturing.

Over the last 50 years, manufacturing experts have developed five basic tenets to the process that when implemented correctly will lead to greater productivity, higher quality and better efficiencies. The five basic steps of the lean process are:

Sort everything and get rid of clutter and waste.Straighten your area in a priority of what you want to achieve.Shine the area and keep it clean to encourage continuous improvement.Standardize the facility and processes so everyone knows what to expect.Sustain the program by not losing focus on continuous improvement.

Although it sounds simple, it really works. There are companies that have been on the verge of bankruptcy, which implemented the lean process, and are now strong and viable.

The lean process is not only a great idea for manufacturers and businesses, it’s something that homeowners should implement in their home and daily life. One of the biggest problems many Americans have is they have too much stuff. Closets are packed, rooms are cluttered and sheds are stuffed with items that hold no real value or purpose in our daily lives. These mountains of clutter have become monuments of our debt and waste.

Unfortunately, many Americans are in debt to their eyeballs for useless junk that is stuffed in a closet.

If you believe your house is too small, before you go out and buy a new home, try leaning it out.

If you haven’t used something in a year, sell it and apply the money toward your debt, not a weekend on the town. Next, take what you have and get it organized so it can be used, keeping in mind that if you don’t use it in six months you will get rid of it. Then clean up your house so you can keep it clean — dirt and filth multiply. If you want the lean process to work well in your home, get everyone to buy-in that everything has a place. Finally, work on staying lean by making continuous improvement daily. This is how you implement the lean process in your home.

Here is my golden tip: If you choose to make your home a lean home this spring, when you buy something to bring into your home — whether it’s clothes or furnishings — at least one item must go. Stop the buildup of clutter.

In short, the lean process simplifies your life. Accumulated stuff and bad processes are deterrents to efficiencies and happiness, because you put the value of your existence in material things instead of living. If you choose to implement the lean process in your home, remember that it is a long-term process and not a weekend project.

Don’t kill yourself to get it done immediately. Rather, it is continuous improvement — take it one closet at a time. The key is to be committed to the program.

Don Magruder is the CEO of Ro-Mac Lumber & Supply Inc. He is also the host of the Around the House radio show heard every Monday at noon on My790AM WLBE in Leesburg.