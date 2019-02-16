The day featured nearly 100 vendors as well as food demonstrations, health speakers, live music and yoga overlooking the pond.

Living without animal products doesn’t have to be boring. For vendors at VegFest, veganism gives omnivores a chance to try something new.

And vegan baker Annie O, short for Annie Oswald, says the diet change is healing.

The phrase “Heal Them” is tattooed across her knuckles, a reminder of her goal to help people through food.

“Every time I do VegFest, I get a spiritual reboot,” she said. “I get a beautiful, beautiful energy.”

Oswald was one of nearly 100 vendors who set up camp at Depot park on Saturday for the third annual event that promotes a plant-based diet.

The day included live music from local musicians, animal rescue groups and vegan-approved art and jewelry. Main stage presenters featured “Overhaul” documentary director Shaun Monson. Nearby, speakers discussed nutrition and heart health. Food demonstrations were put on throughout the day, with sessions on how to make Thai spring rolls and DIY energy bars. Attendees could also do different forms and flows of yoga overlooking the pond.

The main sell at Oswald’s stand: The Lifechanger, a vegan, sugar-free, process-free and soy-free chocolate chunk cookie. The South Carolina-based chef said the recipe took almost a year and a half to perfect. Other items for sale at Annie O Love Granola were her “Stay Woke” cookies, made with espresso beans, the red velvet “Heart Skipped a Beet” and her granola chock full of seeds.

She says she adds reiki energy to each of her baked goods, a natural healing energy that serves as her special ingredient. She has cooked professionally for over 20 years and has been vegan for 5. The decision came gradually after becoming sober from drugs and alcohol. She slowly started cutting out sugar, then gluten. She said her decision came from wanting to be completely healthy on the inside.

Joyce Colton, who has helped with VegFest since its beginning, said the event grows each year and helps promote the importance of making healthy decisions.

“Food choices are the biggest impact we have on the planet,” she said. She added that the festival blends themes of environmental justice, animal care and diet.

Last year, the event buzzed with thousands of people. Colton said she estimates this year produced a similar turnout.

And Gainesville, she said, is the perfect place to play host. Vendors agreed.

“Gainesville has my heart,” Oswald said.

“The town seems like it has a big vegan community,” said Julie Watkins, executive director of The Girls Gone Green. This year’s event was the Jacksonville nonprofit’s first appearance in Gainesville. The stand included vegan chapstick and a Nacho Bar that included cashew-based queso, mango spiced tempeh, black beans and blue corn tortilla chips.

Watkins became a vegetarian in 1993, and she said the research and perception about the diet have changed dramatically since.

“Ten years ago, there were stereotypes that veganism was not fun,” she said. “But resources are so readily available now for everyone interested.”