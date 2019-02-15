The Bristol condominium in West Palm Beach is nearly being finished, so developer Al Adelson is onto his next project.

This one will be in Palm Beach Gardens.

Adelson confirmed he’s buying property on the east side of Central Boulevard between PGA Boulevard and Hood Road. The 16-acre site could wind up as a hotel, plus some housing, either for-sale condominium, rental apartments or workforce housing.

Pent-up demand fuels big deals at Gardens office complex

Adelson said he is looking to bring in a partner who is an expert in the field, just as he turned to Golub & Co. for its expertise in high-rise structures to build the 25-story Bristol condominium at 1112 S. Flagler Drive, just south of downtown West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Bristol is Palm Beach County's most expensive condominium, with units selling for an average of $10 million. The ultra-luxury tower is set for completion in the second quarter.

Why Palm Beach Gardens for Adelson's next project? "It's a secure, well-run city, and I think it has tremendous growth potential," he said.

Construction looks strong in 2019; Bristol set to be done in 2Q

He cites the success of nearby projects.

The Quaye, a 340-apartment community next to his site, sold in 2017 for $118 million, or $347,000 per unit. New housing projects are sprouting in the area, too, including Central Gardens Grand, a 124-unit resort-style apartment community across from Adelson's site on Central Boulevard.

In addition, Adelson is keen on the action taking place at nearby PGA National, the golf and hotel resort off of PGA Boulevard, west of Florida's Turnpike. Adelson said he was a bidder on the property but lost out to Brookfield Asset Management. The Toronto-based company paid $218 million for the resort in December.

Adelson said he's not going forward with a previous plan for the Central Boulevard property, which would have included high-end rental housing for young professionals plus about 3,728 square feet of commercial space to serve residents.

