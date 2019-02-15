Lynda Webster has a message for town residents: If the former director of the CIA and FBI can be the target of a scam, so can you.

William Webster, the only man to ever hold both jobs, received a call in 2014 saying he had won $72 million and a new Mercedes Benz in the Mega Millions lottery, according to his wife. The catch, the caller told William Webster, was that he needed to send $50,000 to get his money.

The call was just one of many -- some of them threatening -- made to the Websters before the arrest in 2017 of Keniel Thomas, a 29-year-old Jamaican man, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge of attempted extortion and received nearly six years in prison.

Thomas obviously picked on the wrong couple. A day after Thomas' initial phone call, William Webster phoned him back, beginning a reverse sting that would result in the prison sentence.

Few people have the law enforcement connections of a former FBI chief so awareness is the key in fighting back against con artists, Lynda Webster said by phone from Washington, D.C.

"Most of these calls are harmless," she said. "But, in this case, the guy threatened to kill me, put my blood on the White House and burn down our house, so he was not a good guy."

Lynda Webster said Palm Beachers should be extra observant. A town filled with wealthy, older residents whose internet savvy may be limited is the perfect mark for scammers, she said.

"We need to be vigilant, especially younger people in families with seniors," Webster said. "Keep an eye on grandma and grandpa. The greatest generation is now in their 80s and 90s and they don't have their antennae up."

In 2017, Florida ranked No. 1 nationally for fraud and No. 2 for identity theft, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. Nearly 2.7 million consumer complaints of scams were made to the agency by Floridians, who reported more than $54 million in losses.

The FTC said senior citizens were the most likely age group to be targeted by fraudsters. Those 80 and older lost an average of $1,090.

Lynda Webster said the elderly "often hide these things and dig themselves in even worse."

Even after Thomas' prosecution, the Websters get called with shakedown attempts "all of the time."

"We got one today," she said.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of a scam is urged to contact the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.