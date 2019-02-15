Late in another demoralizing loss at Tennessee in December, Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash found cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the sideline and wanted to get a few things off his chest.

An exchange that was captured and later shared by the team's video crew felt almost like a passing-of-the-torch moment. Wash patted his star player on the back and encouraged him to continue pushing forward.

"Your leadership ain't going unnoticed, all right?" Wash said. "Keep doing what you do."

Before Wash turned his attention back to the field, he stressed to Ramsey: "This is your team. This is going to be your [bleeping] team for a long [bleeping] time, so however you want it, that's the way you've got to act."

The brief interaction was a telling display of respect between Wash and Ramsey.

It also served as an important reminder: As the Jaguars make numerous roster moves in the coming months, two of their most important decisions are eventually getting long-term deals done with Ramsey and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Drafted in 2016, Ramsey (first round) and Ngakoue (third round) are foundational pieces of the team's defense, and each became eligible to sign extensions the day after the Jaguars finished the 2018 season.

But it's not that simple. The Jaguars are likely to cut several veterans to create room to work under the salary cap (projected between $187 and $191.1 million in 2019) and have many factors to consider before striking deals.

What might extensions look like for Ramsey and Ngakoue if they were to get done this offseason? With help from Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the salary cap and contracts website overthecap.com, here's an idea.

'He's basically Patrick Peterson'

The Jaguars waited breathlessly to see if Ramsey would be available on draft night three years ago, and he has been everything they could have wanted.

Ramsey hasn't missed a game in his career while totaling nine interceptions (one for a touchdown) and 44 passes defensed. Typically, he covers the opponent’s best receiver, a challenge that requires incredible durability and mental toughness.

Ramsey is set to have a cap hit of $7.43 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. From there, the Jaguars hold most of the leverage. They will surely pick up his 2020 option by early May and have the franchise tag at their disposal, if needed, in 2021.

Technically, the Jaguars have no real reason for urgency. They can allow Ramsey to play the next three years minus a long-term deal.

Fitzgerald doesn't expect that to happen.

"Jalen Ramsey, I think, will be the highest-paid corner in the NFL," Fitzgerald said. "He's already been to two Pro Bowls, has one All-Pro nod. ... He's basically [Arizona's] Patrick Peterson."

Peterson, a first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2011, signed a five-year, $70 million (about $47 million in total guarantees) contract extension in July 2014.

Fitzgerald predicts the Jaguars will pick up Ramsey's fifth-year option and then get to work on an extension netting the highest average per year for a cornerback.

"The reason for that is the option year is going to cost less than whatever the new deal will be," Fitzgerald said. "So this gives you a way to reduce the overall cost of the player while still coming up with a 'record-setting new APY.' It also lets you reduce your true guarantee."

An overly simple translation: Ramsey's fifth-year option would allow the Jaguars to spread out the signing bonus of the deal over more years. And Ramsey's camp still gets a record-setting contract.

At $14.01 million, Peterson currently has the fourth-highest average per year at the position, behind Washington's Josh Norman ($15 million), the New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson ($14.5 million) and Minnesota's Xavier Rhodes ($14.02 million).

If Ramsey is going to surpass Norman, a five-year extension could range from $80 to $90 million. His guarantees could be in Peterson's neighborhood.

"Peterson's deal was signed back in 2014 and the market really stagnated after that," Fitzgerald said. "If you inflate his deal, it would hit $20 million [per year], and that won't happen for any corner anytime soon.

"All [the Jaguars] need to do is just get past the $15 million a year for Josh Norman to make the deal happen."

Ramsey has publicly stated he would like to get a deal done, and he is probably the more likely of the two players — Ngakoue being the other — to be disgruntled without one.

Would that mean skipping the voluntary part of the offseason program? Possibly, which would go against coach Doug Marrone's stated goal of full participation.

That makes Ramsey's deal a fascinating offseason subplot.

"If you are going to do a deal, you do it this season," Fitzgerald said. "[Ramsey's] deal is probably a little easier to work with on the cap [than Ngakoue's] as well."

'Watch the market explode'

How much of a bargain was Ngakoue in 2018? Let quarterback hits tell the story.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald led the NFL with 41. Behind him was Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox with 34. Both players have signed contract extensions worth more than $100 million.

Ngakoue was third with 33 (while totaling 9 1/2 sacks).

Per spotrac.com, Ngakoue will receive a pay raise next season because of the league's proven performance escalators, which go to rookies selected in the third round or later who reach a certain percentage of snaps played. Still, his salary cap number will only be about $2.3 million.

That said, Fitzgerald cautioned against Ngakoue itching to get a long-term deal done quickly.

"I don't think there will be any rush to do the deal on his end, at least at the start of the offseason," Fitzgerald said. "With Dee Ford, Demarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark all free agents, there is probably an opportunity to watch the market explode this offseason."

A natural comparison to Ngakoue, who has 29 1/2 sacks through three seasons, would seem to be Minnesota's Danielle Hunter, who signed a five-year, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed) last June. Hunter had 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons (2015-17) before notching 14 1/2 in 2018.

But Fitzgerald believes Hunter "shortchanged himself" and said "that should be a non-starter" for Ngakoue.

"One of the things to consider here is where the Jaguars [have invested]," Fitzgerald said. "They spent $14.25 [million per year] on Malik Jackson, who is not as good [as Ngakoue]. They spent $15 million a year on an older player in Calais Campbell. If you inflate those numbers to today's salary cap, you are in the $17-$17.5 million a year range.

"I'd think that is the lowest end possible."

Instead of Hunter, Fitzgerald suggested using New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon as a more realistic comparison for Ngakoue. The Jaguars made a strong run at Vernon, who has 51 sacks in seven seasons, before he signed a five-year, $85 million ($40 million guaranteed) with the Giants in 2016.

"I believe [the Jaguars] were pretty close to making the same offer as the Giants," Fitzgerald said. "That's basically a $21 million [per year] deal if we are looking at a $190 million salary cap. My guess is if they want to get a deal done [with Ngakoue], that is really where they are going to have to be."

Currently, Chicago's Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) is the only edge rusher with an average of at least $20 million per season, and Denver's Von Miller ($19.08 million) is the only other one at least $18 million, per overthecap.com.

If Ngakoue slots into that range just below that, a five-year extension could be worth between $85 and $95 million, with $35 to $45 million guaranteed.

"I think right now teams are hesitant to hit that $20 million a year mark for defensive players, which is why so many rushers wind up on the [franchise] tag," Fitzgerald said. "I think that may be the most likely outcome."

Can they afford it?

The Jaguars so far haven’t shown a strong desire, at least publicly, to get extensions done with Ramsey and Ngakoue. And it’s true, they have resources available to keep both for several years without agreeing to deals this offseason.

Their first priority should be to clean up their current salary cap situation. That means moving on from several players among the group of quarterback Blake Bortles ($4.5 million in savings), right tackle Jermey Parnell ($6 million), defensive tackles Malik Jackson ($11 million) and Marcell Dareus ($10.6 million) and possibly free safety Tashaun Gipson ($7.45 million).

Additional money could be created after 2019 by cutting center Brandon Linder ($8 million in savings in 2020) and linebacker Telvin Smith ($7.19 million) and by allowing linebacker Myles Jack, a 2016 classmate of Ramsey and Ngakoue, to play out his rookie deal.

Many talented players are included in those groups, but none quite like Ramsey and Ngakoue.