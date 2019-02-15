WEST PALM BEACH — Priscilla Taylor is the outsider in the West Palm Beach mayor's race, as competitors Paula Ryan and Keith James sit on the city commission and are more involved in the week-to-week details of its decisions. At the same time, with Taylor's experience in bigger forums, she can claim more of a macro perspective.

After serving as Port of Palm Beach commissioner from 1999 to 2004, she was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, served five years and was Democratic whip. Appointed to the Palm Beach County Commission by former Gov. Charlie Crist in 2009, Taylor was elected to the post in 2010, re-elected in 2012, did a rotation as county mayor in 2014 and was a board member of the National Association of Counties.

She might have retained her county commission seat in 2016, if not for Mack Bernard’s extraordinary turnout in absentee ballots. She had 768 more votes among people who went to the polls but Bernard’s 1,287 absentee-vote edge put him over the top. A Palm Beach Post investigation found that Bernard and State Rep. Al Jacquet went into voters’ homes and helped them fill out their ballots.

Taylor, 69, a West Palm resident for 34 years, said she's turning to the mayoral race because she's dissatisfied with how the city deals with growth.

She believes in "smart growth," she said, but "too much is happening too fast" in West Palm.

For one, the newly approved Okeechobee Business District shouldn't happen without another traffic study, she said. And the decision to allow a 25-story office tower at the corner of Flagler Drive and Okeechobee Boulevard, part of that OBD plan, shows the city isn't listening to residents, she said.

Allowing The Related Cos. to build a tower there amounts to illegal spot zoning and goes against thousands of residents who passed a referendum to limit the downtown waterfront to five stories, she said. "I would not favor the developers over the citizens of West Palm Beach. "If we do do it should be of necessity and not to favor a particular developer," she said.

"Their voice is important," she said of the residents. "Sure we want growth. But are we going to forget about the people?"

Affordable housing is another issue the city needs to prioritize, she said. With the average house at $350,000, rents north of $1,800 and every new condo tower targeting luxury buyers, the city needs to find solutions so working people don't have to slog from more affordable Martin or St. Lucie county to jobs in West Palm, she said.

The city should reach out to developers with incentives, to create public-private partnerships to build affordable housing, she added. "So much has been focused on the downtown area, we have forgotten about the communities," said Taylor, who lives near Lake Mangonia.

At a recent South End Neighborhood Association forum, she said she would work to revitalize neglected city assets including the municipal golf course, tennis center and the city-owned retail property at 8111 S. Dixie Highway. "We have been so overlooked in this area," she said.

Helping communities includes improving their roads and other infrastructure. That's been overlooked in West Palm and has depressed property values, in her view, one reason she pushed for the one-cent sales tax increase, she said.

At the same time, she said, "I don't see why we can't lower the tax rate." Mayor Jeri Muoio has spent millions of dollars fighting the extension of State Road 7 next to Grassy Waters Preserve. "Those dollars could be used on a lot of things," including helping lower the city's property tax rate, she said.

"The City of West Palm Beach does not like to play with other people," she said at the South End forum. "We need to sit down to come up with solutions. The city will not do that. Having served at the state and local level and on all these committees, it seems like the City of West Palm Beach is so territorial, they want to hold on to it. We need to work together to solve some of these legal battles."

Of course she wants clean water, she said. But she would be "willing to sit down and come up with a solution and not cause legal battles."

He cited her work with the city to help bring the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros spring training facility to West Palm as an example of her ability to work together to get things done. She also said she has focused on job creation and addressing homelessness, and as an insurance agency owner for 25 years, and former state lawmaker, she knows how to create jobs, balance a budget and make a payroll, she said.

“The last election that I was in made me think, do I really want to get back in politics or not? But I was asked by a few people to consider it,” she said. “I think the city is moving in right direction but there are some things I’d like to see tweaked better.”

