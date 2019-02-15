Fun events in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

1. Thunder by the Bay

Thunder by the Bay returns to Sarasota Fairgrounds, where it drew an estimated 35,000 attendees last year, with a full lineup of live music featuring headliner Steelheart along with numerous tribute acts and activities including a variety of freestyle motorcycle acts in front of the main stage. Also, please note the 21st annual event, which raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children, is charging admission for the first time this year. 6-11 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; $5 (free for attendees age 12 and younger). Advance three-day passes for $10 and VIP tickets may be purchased online at thunderbythebay.org

2. Cortez Fishing Festival

Now in its 37th year, the Cortez Fishing Festival remains one of the top events in Manatee County, celebrating the community's rich commercial fishing and maritime heritage. Held along the beautiful Sarasota Bay shoreline in the historic fishing village of Cortez, expect lots of seafood and other delicious dining options, a great local music lineup, arts and crafts with a nautical theme, children's activities, and marine life talks and displays. Plus, all proceeds go to the expansion and restoration of the FISH Preserve (environmentally sensitive land along Sarasota Bay). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Cortez Village, 4415 119th St. W., Bradenton; $4 (free for attendees age 12 and younger); 941-254-4972; cortez-fish.org

3. Circus Sarasota

The Ulla Searing Big Top is back up at Nathan Benderson Park to host 33 performances of Circus Sarasota starting today. Highlights will include a female hand-balancing duo making its U.S. debut as well as high wire, aerial lyra, Cyr wheel, teeterboard, wheel of destiny and more. The thrills will be complemented by plenty of comedy. Today through March 10; Ulla Searing Big Top, Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota; $15-$55, with children under age 2 free; 941-355-9805; circusarts.org/BuyTickets

4. OsFest Reggae Block Party

Free block party in downtown Sarasota outside Gator Club will feature host and headlining act Jah Movement along with other acts plus plenty of food and drink vendors such as Smokin' Momma Lora's BBQ. This fun event billed as a "reggae music takeover," now in its third year, is held in honor of Oswald “Ham” Caines, the popular musician known locally for his work with Democracy Reggae Band and whose son Damie Caines co-leads Jah Movement. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; The Gator Club, 1490 Main St., Sarasota; free; jahmovement.com

5. Orioles' Springfest

Celebrate the start of spring training at Sarasota Springfest, a free family-friendly event at Ed Smith Stadium. Along with watching Orioles pitchers and catchers practice on the back fields, fans can also enjoy games and interactive activities in the stadium. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota; free; orioles.com/springfest.

6. Pirates Pep Rally

Ahead of the Pirates' spring training season at nearby LECOM Park, the 10th annual Pirates Pep Rally will take place in downtown Bradenton with a photo booth, autograph sessions featuring current and former Pirates players, games and a performance by 1960s rock and pop cover band Yesterdayze. 5-9 p.m. Saturday; Old Main Street between Third and Manatee avenues, Bradenton; free; 941-747-3031; pirates.com/springtraining

7. Jewish Food Festival

Homemade favorites such as stuffed cabbage, knishes, strudel and mandel bread plus stuffed high corned beef and pastrami as well as a special brisket platter to honor the silver anniversary of the event are some of the many reasons to attend the Jewish Food Festival. In addition to food, there will be a flea market, book and jewelry sale, and other local vendors with entertainment provided throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice; 941-484-2022; jewishcongregationofvenice.com

8. Cirque Ma’Ceo at Big Cat Habitat

Now featuring Ben Hur de Bernaville, a French-approved Boulonnais breeding stallion, the popular Cirque Ma’Ceo equestrian show continues to deliver family-friendly fun while raising funds for the nonprofit Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary. The show includes the Zoppe family’s signature bareback riding, Cossack-style trick riding and dressage; with acrobats, aerialists and jugglers performing atop and alongside the moving horses. There’s also a VIP experience offered. 6 p.m. Fridays; 3:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays through March 3 in the big white tent in front of Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota; $10-$45; 561-758-7851 or cirquemaceo.com

9. 'Dancing with the Stars'

TV’s hit dance show returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this evening with “Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember” featuring special guest "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, a fan favorite on "The Bachelorette" season 14 who went on to appear on "Bachelor in Paradise season 5" before winning audiences over on "Dancing with the Stars." The live program will include professional and troupe dancers in a new production showcasing various types of dance style, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. 8 p.m. today; Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $47-$102; 941-953-3368; vanwezel.org

10. Jay Mohr at McCurdy's

A star on "Saturday Night Live" for a couple seasons, Jay Mohr went on to appear in hit films like "Jerry Maguire" and "Picture Perfect" as well as numerous television shows, including as a presenter on "Last Comic Standing," which earned him an Emmy nomination. As a comedian himself, Mohr's skill set includes some spot-on, hilarious celebrity impressions. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday; McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; $45; 941-925-3869; mccurdyscomedy.com

