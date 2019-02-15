LEESBURG – Local playwright Tom Kline brings his dark comedy, “The Lighter Side of Suicide” to life on the stage this weekend at the Melon Patch Theatre in Leesburg.

The homegrown play debuted at the Fringe Festival in 2009 and has been put away for nearly 10 years.

Kline said at the Fringe showing, a man in the audience told him how important the show was for him. Although he had attempted suicide five times, the show moved him enough that the man said he would never try again.

“The important thing is it has a very strong anti-suicide message,” Kline said. “Even though at times life beats you up, if you hang in there and weather the storm, things will turn around and great things will happen in your life again.”

The play is about Jingy Richards, played by Sean Derbyshire, whose fiancee walked out on him. His stoner friends fail to get him back in the game, and he’s since been fired from his already dead-end job. Now he’s not sure what to believe in — or if there’s anything worth believing in anymore.

In a tongue-in-cheek message, the show explains what happens after you die, gives you the answers to the meaning of life, what is good, why the number 12 is important and the significance of people who never flush in public restrooms, Kline said.

“It goes from saying a joke one second, then it flips and gets really real. It’s hard to flip the switch sometimes, but I also think it’s one of the best parts about acting in the play. You get see those two different aspects so close together,” Derbyshire said.

Lee Lopez plays The Voice — a character that you only hear. He was The Voice when Lighter Side played at the Fringe.

“Even though I know all my parts by rote, by reading it you pick up things you didn’t see before," Lopez said. “I read it a little different this time. Not quite such a blustery, loud, mean man — and not a simp. I can get a little bit more of the humanity, even though he is not a person.”

Lopez added that the humanity can get emotional.

“He’s (Jingy) on trial, literally. When I tell him what the options are, if you don’t concentrate on what you're doing, I won’t say you break character, but it really does get to you. And you hear it in people’s voices. There’s that little bit of a crack.”

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10, and because of the anti-suicide message, students are admitted free. However, students must make reservations for tickets at 352-787-3013.