Flagler County residents now have another option to contact first responders in an emergency.

Text-to-911 is now available in Flagler County, which allows residents to send text messages to local 9-1-1 call centers during an emergency, according to a media release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Volusia County added the Text-to-911 option in September 2018.

Texting in an emergency may be beneficial for people who have trouble hearing or speaking, or if a voice call is not a viable option. Users must have a cell phone data plan that allows texting, the release states.

Text-to-911 is easy to use. When creating a new message, type “911” with no spaces or dashes in the “To” field. In the body of the message, type the exact location or provide a nearby intersection or landmark. Never use abbreviations, slang, emojis or attempt to send pictures or videos when using Text to 911. Also be sure to include the type of emergency, as Text to 911 is for police, fire or emergency medical services. Dispatch will respond to the message within seconds. If Text to 911 is not available in your area, you will receive a response alerting you to call 911.

“Text to 911 is a feature that is still not functional in many parts of the country,” Jarrod Shupe, the county’s Innovation Technology director and 9-1-1 coordinator, said in the release. “This new technology has advanced the Flagler County Emergency Communications Center’s ability to provide service to the community and to our first responders. We are pleased that we can offer better technology to serve the residents and visitors of Flagler County.”

Communicating with 9-1-1 dispatchers by voice is more effective than Text-to-911. The new function should only be used for a true emergency. Calling or texting 9-1-1 when it is not an emergency is a crime, the release states.