The city's ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported the incident, police said.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Boynton Beach man on probation for gun-related charges was arrested this week after he allegedly fired a shot in the downtown West Palm Beach area.

Police arrested Jasper Markell Sanders, 20, on charges that include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public and failing to appear in court. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday after a judge set his bail at $300,000.

He currently is on probation after serving three years in state prison for armed aggravated assault and battery.

According to a city police report, officers responded to the 700 block of Evernia Street, near Sapodilla Avenue north of CityPlace, shortly after noon Wednesday when a witness and the city's ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system each reported a gunshot in the area. The report does not indicate that anyone was struck.

Sanders was taken into custody soon afterward when officers saw him approaching a car parked near the Tri-Rail train station on Tamarind Avenue.

One officer observed what appear to be a gun in Sanders' front pocket and ordered to show his hands and to get on the ground. Sanders initially resisted, instead moving back and forth along the back of the car, police said.

Sanders reportedly crouched down and threw something under the car before surrendering. Officers discovered a black semi-automatic handgun. Police found a .40-caliber casing in the area where the gunfire was reported.

Sanders acknowledged carrying a gun but denied firing any rounds, police said.

A witness identified Sanders as the person who fired the gun. Court records show Sanders was sentenced to four years in state prison in October 2015 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated armed battery and robbery charges. He was credited with 316 days of jail time.