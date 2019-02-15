Gerri Aaron was beloved by Sarasota's nonprofit community

Sarasota has lost a pillar of its philanthropic world — Gerri Aaron — who passed away at her home Feb. 14 surrounded by loved ones.

Aaron was a major donor to dozens of organizations in the Sarasota area, including the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Season of Sharing, the effort between the Herald-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County that lends a helping hand to residents facing an unexpected bill that could threaten them with homelessness. Aaron issued a challenge matching grant of $100,000 that the community successfully met and that helped propel Season of Sharing over $2 million for the sixth year in a row.

She told the Herald-Tribune in 2017 that she was “pretty bad” at saying no to a good cause. “It’s hard for me to turn aside something I think is worthwhile,” Aaron said. “I’m being more careful now, because it does become overwhelming. I remember making a speech where I said, ‘I am employed. I have a position and my job is philanthropy.’”

Born on March 26, 1927 to Edward and Marie Stone, Aaron grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Philadelphia. She was especially close to her father, who was both a lawyer and a musician. She had one sister who was three years younger. Her father taught her the meaning of words like “altruism” and “benevolence,” which would become very important to her later in life.



Aaron attended Temple University, where, she once said, she was a popular young woman with lots of boyfriends. But there was one boy who stood out from all the rest — Dan Aaron, who, as a child had escaped Nazi Germany with his parents and brother. After losing both parents to tragedy, Dan Aaron had grown up in foster homes. When he met his future wife at school (he was behind her at Temple because of his time in the Army), she was immediately attracted to his “brilliance” and “wit.”

Married on Dec. 26, 1948, the young couple began their life together in Philadelphia, where for 4½ years she worked as a truancy officer, trying to convince parents to keep their children in schools. The couple then decided to start their own family, which eventually grew to five children: Erika, Jim, Ken, Jud and Alison.

Dan Aaron was working at the time at Jerrold Electronics with “brilliant” people who started cable TV. Later, he, along with partners Ralph J. Roberts and Julian A. Brodsky, started Comcast Cable, which has grown into one of the leading cable companies in the country, with more than 22 million subscribers.

Arrival in Sarasota

In the 1970s, Gerri and Dan began coming to Sarasota both for business and to escape the Philadelphia winters.

In 1983, Dan Aaron noticed a small tremor in his hand, which was diagnosed as Parkinson’s Disease. The disease, which he called “the relentless hunter,” came at the peak of his career with Comcast. The couple became involved in the Parkinson’s community, starting the Greater Philadelphia Parkinson Council and the Dan Aaron Parkinson’s Rehabilitation Center.

In 1991, Dan decided it was time to retire and the couple moved permanently to Sarasota, first living on Longboat Key and then moving downtown. Dan died in 2003, at 77. By then, Gerri had already become very engaged in the Sarasota community and over the next 15 years, became one of this area’s most highly regarded philanthropists.

Her first experience in the nonprofit community was with the Arts Council (now the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County). Through the years, she gave generously to a multitude of nonprofits including (but not limited to) Season of Sharing, Children First, the Sarasota Orchestra, The Pines, the Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS), American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center, the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation and Planned Parenthood, among many others. Two that were especially near and dear to her heart were Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (the new WBTT theater will bear the Aaron name), and Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s.

“Gerri Aaron’s leadership and support of Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s was meaningful for reasons beyond her gift. Gerri was the caregiver of her late husband who had Parkinson’s for more than 20 years. She knew firsthand what people with PD and their caregivers needed and she helped us to meet those needs,” NCF executive director Robyn Faucy Washington said. “Gerri’s generosity has allowed Neuro Challenge Foundation to grow. Her smiling face and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all of us at Neuro Challenge and the community at large.”

American Jewish Committee regional director Brian Lipton said: “I met Gerri in 2007 when we worked together on Larry Thompson’s award dinner — which was her introduction to AJC. She was immediately drawn to the organization’s global, interfaith mission and its work with young people. She became a member of our board, and then vice president, and has been a major face of our organization both locally and nationally for years. Gerri was a brilliant woman and very politically active. I often felt like her sixth kid. I would tell people Gerri was the coolest mom on the block. She was there for me as a friend, and as a vice president, and I will miss her very, very much,” Lipton said.

Bruce Rodgers and Patricia Caswell of the Hermitage Artist Retreat both remembered how Aaron was one of the Hermitage’s biggest supporters from the organization’s beginnings nearly 20 years ago. “We treasured her belief in us and we treasured her,” Rodgers said. “She was all in for us for all those many years ago. It is a tremendous loss for our entire community,” he said.

“All of us at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe are devastated by the untimely loss of this incredible person and philanthropist. She will be missed by so many,” said WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs. “She was the lead donor and honorary chair of our Heart and Soul capital campaign and her name is going to be on our renovated theater once the construction is completed at the end of this year. We are all devastated that she will not get to see our beautiful new facility. She had told us many times how elated she would be to see the final product.”

Rabbi Brenner Glickman of Temple Emanu-El came to know Aaron through their many shared good causes in the community — both Jewish causes and the All Faiths Food Bank. “We really connected over taking care of those most in need,” Glickman said. “She heard the cries of those who were suffering in our community” and would step up to answer those cries. “She was so pleasant, elegant and classy, but also feisty and fun. People really loved working with her and being with her. It really is such a terribly sad loss.”



A representative of the family said, "Many thanks to the Sarasota community for how they have embraced Gerri and the many causes she supported. We know that you grieve with us. We appreciate your continued love for Marvin and all of Gerri's passions."

In addition to her five children, she is survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her constant companion Marvin Albert. Services will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El. Shiva will be held Monday and Tuesday evening at Aaron’s apartment from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

