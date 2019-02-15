With officials in Daytona Beach claiming success after passage of a panhandling ordinance similar to one passed by St. Augustine last year, city leaders here say their ordinance is working as it should but are open to any tweaks that may be necessary.

“Today we were having a hard time finding anybody,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Capri told The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Feb. 8. “It just goes to show you most were frauds and packed up and left.”

That was just two days after Capri’s city commissioners passed a panhandling ordinance based largely on the one that went into effect in St. Augustine in April.

By the time the Daytona Beach paper caught up with Capri on that Friday, his officers had arrested 19 people and the paper ended up reporting that, facing the prospect of a $200 fine and jail time, “about 80 percent of the city’s street corner beggars put down their handwritten signs and disappeared.”

By Monday, the paper reported that the number arrested had grown to 26.

In contrast, the St. Augustine Police Department, in the roughly 10 months since it began enforcing the city’s new ordinance, has made just 18 arrests.

Officials who spoke with The Record this week said there are various reasons for the seemingly disparate arrest rates and believe the ordinance here has done what leaders intended it to do.

Nevertheless, Police Chief Barry Fox said Thursday that his officers on the street have made contact with between five and seven homeless people who have moved to the area recently from Daytona Beach.

Asked about why his officers had made so few arrests when compared to just a few days’ worth of arrests in Daytona Beach, Fox said a lot of it may have to do with how the new rules were implemented in the two cities.

“When we posted ours there was a 10-day waiting period,” he said. Those 10 days, Fox explained, were used to explain the new rules to everyone and what the penalties would be for violating.

Those, according to St. Augustine code, include a fine of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

The heart of the new rules, as drawn up by Melbourne-based attorney Michael Kahn, are largely “distance driven” and prohibit panhandling or begging within 20 feet of an exit or entrance of a commercially zoned property, within 20 feet of an ATM, and within 100 feet of a school or daycare.

Passage came after court rulings forced cities around Florida to stop enforcing its old ordinances.

Kahn said Friday that the ordinance adopted in Daytona Beach was basically the same as the one passed here, though he did make a few additions.

“I was able to be more sophisticated in the buffers,” he said referring to the areas where panhandling was banned.

That included banning panhandling in the “boardwalk” area of town as well as creating buffers at intersections where panhandlers had been soliciting money from stopped cars. The intersections, Kahn said, had been of “particular concern” in Daytona Beach.

He said he couldn’t speak to enforcement of the ordinance or other reasons why one city might have more arrests than the other, but he did note the overall size difference of the two towns and the issues concerning the intersections.

That echoed a lot of what St. Augustine City Manager John Regan said Friday, noting that red light issues with panhandlers had been addressed in the city here long ago.

He said he had not spoken with Fox about the arrest numbers after the Daytona Beach news stories came out.

Fox, though, pointed out that his officers are enforcing the ordinance and are writing citations for violations even outside of the arrests, which often come after repeated citations or for being aggressive. His citation numbers were not readily available this week and he said that, though he had spoken with Capri numerous times about the pandhandling problem, he was not sure what the Daytona Beach agency’s arrest policies were and whether it had a citation-only option as he does.

A call to Capri’s office on Friday was not returned.

All in all though, Fox said, the ordinance appears to be working as intended, even if it hasn’t met the expectations of some in the city.

Regan said much the same thing but allowed that there may be things yet to learn from Daytona Beach’s experience.

“We need to always be comparing ourselves to other cities,” he said. “We were really the first city with an ordinance.”