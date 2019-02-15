Frost still could be coming

The next week will feature amazing weather, with afternoon high temperatures nearing the mid-80s and daybreak lows falling to the mid-60s.

For many plant enthusiasts, especially those new to Florida, this extreme warmth may trigger the urge to raid do-it-yourself stores to gather supplies necessary to plant a beautiful flower garden.

Local experts say keep those garden tools in the garage for a little longer. If homeowners do plant now, they are taking a risk, according Marion County Extension Service officials.

“We use March 15 as the last frost date,” said David Holmes, the local extension service director. “But we have seen frost as late as April 23.”

Holmes said that sensitive plants tend to survive those rare April frosts because the sun is rising and setting farther north on the horizon than in the peak of winter, Holmes noted.

The sun rises in the southeast during the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, and rises in the northeast during the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. The sun subsequently sets in the southwest in the winter and northwest in the summer.

Once late April arrives, the sunrises and sunsets have moved north on the horizon. The farther north means plants can survive a mild frost.

“If you feel like you need to start working in the yard, now is the time to prune your crepe myrtles,” Holmes noted.

Each year, the Marion County Extension Service holds its annual “Master Gardener’s Spring Festival” on the second weekend of March.

This year’s 25th annual event will be held on March 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.

The event will feature vendors selling an array of plants, garden decor and plant accessories. Officials said attendees can find almost every type of gardening and landscaping product they need.

“Learn from the experts during in-garden talks and seminars on everything from trees to raised gardens and tropical fruit to composting,” a message on the local extension service page states. “Bring the whole family.”

There will be the Kids Gardening Zone, which is designed to educate and entertain young gardeners. There will also be many indoor seminars and demonstrations, as well as face-to-face question-and-answer sessions.

Some of the classes include: choosing landscapes, caring for roses, Florida’s native plants, organic gardening, pruning crepe myrtle tips, drip irrigation, landscape designs, insecticide safety, attracting birds and much more.

The Star-Banner sought comments about gardening from local residents on Facebook on Friday. Carolyn Torrey, an Ocala resident, wrote that she plants her “garden for great homegrown veggies and for the bee populations.”

“If a frost comes, no problem,” she wrote. “I let the stronger plants live and recycle the others.”

Marion County resident Andy Lazar said in a Facebook post he would often take a gamble with his garden this time of year.

“When I had a garden I always planted a few things early and sometimes I won and sometimes I lost,” he wrote. “Plants or a pack of seeds are cheap so it was worth the gamble to possibly get some veggies early.”

Joe Callahan can be reached at 867-4113 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews