The Columbia boys basketball team notched a 61-51 victory over Gainesville on Friday night at Vanguard High School in Ocala to claim the District 4-7A championship.

The title is the Tigers’ first since 2000, and they will host a Region 1-7A playoff game. The Hurricanes also make the Region 1-7A playoffs but will be on the road at St. Augustine on Thursday.

Chiefland 68, Trenton 45: At Bell, sophomore guard Quay Brodus scored a game-high 17 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead the Indians to a District 7-1A semifinal victory over the Tigers.

Junior guard Ty Corbin netted nine points for Trenton while teammate Jalen Rutledge, a senior guard, had nine points and six steals.

For Trenton, Wyatt Duthu and Trent Becker each scored 10 points.

The Indians play for the District 7-1A title at 7 p.m. tonight vs. either Bell or Bronson.

P.K. Yonge 56, Maclay 49, OT: At Tallahasse, the Blue Wave held off Maclay in overtime to win the District 1-4A crown.

P.K. Yonge will host a Region 1-4A playoff game.

Bradford 73, Fort White 70: At Newberry, the Tornadoes triumphed in a District 4-5A semifinal over the Indians.

Bradford moves into the district championship game and have already claimed a spot in the Region 1-5A playoffs.

Girls basketball

The Rock 57, Heart Home School 33: At The Rock, senior guard Kaiya Riley-Guzman netted 18 points to lead the Lions on Senior Night.

Seniors Julie Teasley (13 points), Havilah Drew (7 points) and Rebecca Buckner (3 points) also contributed.

The Rock plays 2 p.m. today against Clearwater Superior Collegiate in an NIAA conference game.

Girls Tennis

Gainesville 4, Pensacola Catholic 3:

No. 1 Singles: Aminah Moffett (GHS) defeated Frances Taylor (PCHS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Singles: Olivia Bryant (GHS) defeated Sadie Goyins (PCHS) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Singles: Payton Bumgarner (GHS) lost to Maggie Eddins (PCHS) 0-6, 4-6

No. 4 Singles: Anna Broling (GHS) lost to Sydney Thomas (PCHS) 4-6, 1-6

No. 5 Singles: Janani Kumaran (GHS) lost to Kylie Thomas (PCHS) 6-1, 4-6 (1-0)

No. 1 Doubles: Olivia Bryant/Aminah Moffett (GHS) defeated Taylor/S. Thomas (PCHS) 8-0

No. 2 Doubles: Bumgarner/Kumaran (GHS) defeated Goyins/Eddins (PCHS) 8-6