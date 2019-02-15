While sitting in the back of a patrol car, Ron Avance spontaneously said he wanted to raise his toddlers in "a natural way, where bugs are present," according to police.

Cockroaches and fleas were abundant everywhere in his home, where police officers also found bags of dirty diapers, bottles containing urine and a cooking pan containing hot dogs floating in a "dark, moldy liquid," authorities said.

Avance, 34, and his wife, Emily, 22, were charged Thursday with two counts of child neglect and were being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

[READ MORE: Volunteers rally to help family remodel deplorable Daytona home]

[READ MORE: Woman who kept dead dogs in freezer gets probation]

The Daytona Beach Police Department responded shortly after 12:20 p.m. to the couple's home following reports of a disturbance involving a man with a knife, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived and discovered an unkempt house inhabited by a husband and wife and their children, ages 1 and 2. The children, the report stated, were found wrapped in a red blanket on top of an air mattress inside an enclosed lanai. The room was in "complete disarray" and smelled of rotted food, body odor and feces, police said.

The bags that were discovered in the house were filled with soiled diapers and more cockroaches, according to the report.

The three juice bottles that contained urine also contained an unknown "white frothy substance," police said.

While inside, police officers were bitten numerous times by fleas, the report stated. Police said the children had bug bites all over their bodies.

Police redacted the address of the house in the report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families were notified and the children were taken into state custody, according to police.

While under arrest, Ron Avance told police that Adam and Eve were "born into a garden" and suggested that he was raising his children in a similar manner by having them live in a bug-infested home, the report stated. Police said Avance also told them that his wife was pregnant.

DON'T MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE: iTunes |Google Play