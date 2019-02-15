PEOPLE & CHANGES

Lyons joins Lakeland Chamber as membership consultant

Jazz Lyons joined the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce as its membership consultant Feb. 1. Lyons graduated from Polk State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Her professional experience includes retail, sales and marketing, and non-profit sector. Lyons' Chamber career began with the Haines City Chamber of Commerce to do membership sales part-time. As membership consultant, she will sell memberships and consult with members to help them get the most out of their investment with the Chamber.

Chandler promoted at Oppenheimer

Susan P. Chandler, CRPC, has been promoted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to director of investments. She can be reached at 863-686-5393 or susan.chandler@opco.com.

