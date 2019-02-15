David Boose, 79, of Fruitland Park was killed, FHP said.

A pedestrian was hit by a Jeep and killed near Mile Marker 430 on Interstate 75 in Columbia County Friday morning.

David Boose, 79, of Fruitland Park, Florida, was killed, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.

FHP said at about midnight, for unknown reasons, Boose was either standing or walking in the roadway in the inside travel lane — directly in the path of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Boose died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep, Abigail Carroll, 22, of Clinton, New Jersey, and Trevor Schrier, of New York, New York, respectively, were not injured.