In 2013, Palm Beach State College started an annual STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — luncheon to raise money for scholarships that featured such varied keynote speakers as Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow to marine biologist and artist Guy Harvey.

"The original idea was to do it for five years and find the national leaders who are recognized in these different areas," said Ava Parker, PBSC president. "But we've had so much success with it, we've gone beyond five years."

The seventh Annual event, themed "A Conversation with James Patterson: Transforming Lives Through Literacy," will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach.

Tickets cost $150.

Other keynote speakers have been entertainer Pitbull, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

"As time has gone on, the college has realized this is an event the community really looks forward to," said David Rutherford, a PBSC vice president of institutional advancement. "The college has seen an opportunity to showcase the college. We have an amazing story to tell here."

Celebrated author Patterson, a Palm Beach resident and the creator of character Alex Cross, will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday. He is expected to talk about why reading is vital and how such books as the "Max Einstein" series is helping teach children about math and science as well as career opportunities in the fields.

"He transforms lives through his writing and he donates so much back to the community," Parker said.

PBSC has raised $250,000 in scholarship money for this year's luncheon, Rutherford said.

STEAM is a big focus at PBSC. "For us, if you think about what we do as an institution, some of our students come to us because they want to earn an Associates in Arts or an Associates in Science... so much of that is STEAM to me," Parker said. "We have several technology programs and I think that IT is so big and provides a lot of opportunity."

She also talked about the college's engineering program in Palm Beach Gardens that is near such corporations as technology giant Pratt & Whitney.

"We have very close relationships with them so our engineering graduates can work with them," Parker said. "We try to pay attention to the needs of those businesses so we can ensure that we're developing programs that speak to those needs."

The college recently received a $2 million grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity that will be used to create the Center of Excellence and Engineering.

"We're going to add different certificate programs so a person who graduates with an AS 3 can also offer specialties in engineering we think will make them more marketable," Parker said. "It's really going to improve our opportunities to be a better partner with the Better Business Development Board as they try to attract new businesses to our community."

Parker said 50 percent of students who are currently juniors and seniors in the state university system actually come from Florida colleges. "So we want to make sure we're funding the colleges to ensure that when students transfer, they have a foundation they need to be successful at a university," she said.

Parker took over the role of PSBC president on July 1, 2015 after Dennis Gallon retired to spend more time with his brothers and sisters. While it's been a great opportunity for her, it has had its share of challenges, particularly state cutbacks in funding.

"The legislature certainly has an emphasis on higher education, but that emphasis has been more on universities than on colleges," Parker said. "It's been a little bit of a struggle to maintain our excellence when our funding has been cut back or stayed at the same level. That's been one of the hardest parts of the job."

The college has cut back on energy efficient areas and from not filling certain positions. But PBSC, Parker said, would never cut back on anything that's going to impact the quality of the college's education to students.

"We have a real commitment to that," she said.

