Lake-Sumter State College took a two-run lead in the top of the 11th inning, but some wildness on the mound came back to haunt the Lakehawks as Pasco-Hernando State College scored three times in the bottom of the inning to pull out a 4-3 win on Friday in New Port Richey.

Five walks in the inning, including one intentional, and two hits were enough to send the Lakehawks to the loss.

Robbie Scott put LSSC in front in the top of the 11th on a single to center field and a second run scored on the play after a throwing error by the centerfielder.

Lake-Sumter got a strong start from Cameron Recny, who allowed only one run on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking two.

Scott had two hits and two RBIs for LSSC while Brody Rubenstein had two hits and scored two runs.

Lake-Sumter fell to 5-8-1 with the loss while Pasco-Hernando evened its record at 5-5.

The same two teams meet Saturday at Lake-Sumter at 1 p.m.