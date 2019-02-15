LADY LAKE – A man who claimed people were eating his brains fled from EMS workers, then led police on a wild chase through golf courses in The Villages, authorities say.



According to an arrest affidavit, EMS workers were tending to Jessie Charles Webb, 29, Sunday afternoon when he started complaining that “people were eating his brains.” The paramedics called for law enforcement help, but Webb jumped into a bystander’s work truck and sped off.



Officers gave chase, but Webb rumbled onto a golf course, where he narrowly missed hitting a golfer getting ready to putt on the 16th green, the report states. The truck turned back onto U.S. Highway 441 before crashing at El Camino Real in The Villages. Officers subdued Webb after a brief chase on foot.



He was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding police, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest without violence.



A representative of The Villages estimated the damage to the golf course at $70,000.