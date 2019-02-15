The boy threatened to shoot a female student after she reacted angrily to a rumor involving the two of them, deputies say

A 14-year-old Flagler County boy was arrested on allegations he made a threatening video that showed him holding a firearm and threatening to kill a female student, who had confronted him over rumors she accused him of spreading, deputies said.

The suspect, a student at Indian Trails Middle School, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office got involved after a third party reported to school staff and a school deputy that a threatening video was circulating among students, deputies said. After the video was observed by investigators, several people were interviewed, including the suspect, the girl he threatened and some witnesses, said Brittany Kershaw, a sheriff's office spokeswoman.

The News-Journal is not releasing the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Deputies said the boy retrieved the weapon from his parent's bedroom. In the video, he said he was "sick of people" and that he was "going to kill someone," according to an arrest report.

"He wanted the message to be clear to (the victim) that he was going to shoot her while displaying a handgun to the camera," the report stated.

The rumor, which was sexual in nature, prompted the girl to slap the boy in the face, deputies said. The boy shot the video not long after that confrontation, according to the report.

