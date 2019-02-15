Michael Ridgdill had a grave message for attendees at the annual luncheon sponsored recently by the American Friends of British Art at The Colony.

The United Kingdom’s in-the-works exit from the European Union will likely have harsh implications on the financial resources available to those who work to preserve and restore art in Great Britain, Ridgdill said. As funding priorities shift, he noted, the arts and related fields “will inevitably suffer” in Brexit's wake.

The Feb. 2. luncheon drew full house to the Coral Ballroom. The guest speaker, the 22nd Earl of Shrewsbury, delivered a history-packed presentation about his family, the Talbots, beginning with the first earl in 1442. He focused on their lives, their roles in the political history of England and Scotland and their ancestral homes in Staffordshire. The family remains politically involved, with the present earl serving as an active member of Parliament.

Ridgdill, who founded American Friends of British Art, mentioned the current project his organization has targeted for a grant using funds raised at the luncheon and private donations. The restoration of an 1847 painting, “Christ Teacheth Humility,” by Robert Scott Lauder is expected to take two years, he said, and will take place in view of the public at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh.

