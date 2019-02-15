The Colony’s culinary team is set to welcome new talent: kids.

On Saturday, the hotel (155 Hamon Ave.) is kicking off a series of children’s cooking classes called Kids Cook @ The Colony.

The series will continue on select Saturdays through April 20.

This Saturday’s noon-1:30 p.m. affair takes place in the hotel’s Coral Ballroom.

>> More Palm Beach food and dining

Kids will enjoy lunch and cooking with The Colony’s executive chef Tom Whitaker and pastry chef Emma Isakoff.

The chef-guided culinary time will include preparing candy “sushi,” chocolate truffles and frosted cakes, according to The Colony.

Each child also will be given a chef coat to take home. Rhythm & Hues art instructors are slated to be on hand to help children decorate the chef coats.

Other Kids Cook @ The Colony events are set for March 16, March 23, March 30 and April 20.

Each event is $175 per child age 7 and older. There is no charge for parents who attend as chaperones.

For more information or to make a reservation for one or more of the events, call 659-8109 or e-mail to rkalinowski@thecolonypalmbeach.com