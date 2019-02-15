What’s that clicking sound we’ve been hearing of late?

Could it be the sound of real estate agents across Palm Beach cracking their knuckles before crossing their fingers in hopes that Presidents' Day weekend will live up to its longtime reputation as the busiest of their year?

It’s understandable why they might feel a little luck is needed, even at the height of the winter season.

“In my office, the agents have been asking: ‘When is this season going to start?’” said one broker in an informal conversation this week, responding to the sluggishness of the market over the past few months.

Sales of single-family properties definitely have slowed since mid-fall, particularly in the upper price ranges, as house hunters and home sellers appear to have regrouped. Market watchers point to several reasons for the slow-down, including Wall Street jitters, global economic uncertainty and the political unrest that characterized the lead-up to November’s mid-term elections — not to mention the bumpy denouement that followed.

But some good news arrived this week, according to the Palm Beach Board of Realtors Multiple Listing Service: An oceanfront property priced above $35 million is in play. Agent Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman Real Estate on Wednesday changed the status of her $37.5 million listing for 980 N. Ocean Blvd. to reflect a “contingent” sale.

Such a change typically signals a buyer has made an offer, even though the deal isn’t yet set in stone. The property entered the market a little more than a year ago with an asking of just under $42 million.

McIntosh won’t comment about the in-the-works deal, so there's no word yet on the proposed buyer, the amount that might change hands or if any other agency is involved.

Owned by the estate of the late Mary Hulitar, the oceanfront house built in 1947 oceanfront presides over 1½ acres with nearly 240 feet of direct oceanfront. The house is ripe for renovation but is most likely being sold for its land, according to sources familiar with the property.

Meanwhile, four other Palm Beach properties priced at $10 million or more are among the 11 in MLS with “pending” contracts — a term that means the seller has accepted a buyer’s offer and the deals are well on their way toward becoming final.

Agent Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties has the listings for two of those pending properties — a house at 1519 N. Ocean way priced at $19.8 million and another at 217 Via Tortuga, priced at $10 million.

Sotheby’s International Realty agents Cristina Condon and Suzanne Ainslie are the listing agents for the other pending single-family sale, at 655 Island Drive on Everglades Island, priced at $13.5 million.

In all, Palm Beach shoppers this weekend will find about 192 single-family properties for sale in the MLS — about 40 more than were on the market at this time last year. Asking prices in a search this week ranged from $785,000 to $109.5 million.

Many of those single-family listings overlap about 31 properties in the “land” category, which includes vacant lots as well as outdated houses priced for their land value. The land listings range in price from $2.45 million to $44.9 million.

The search showed as many as 13 townhouses for sale, including four as-yet-unbuilt oceanfront townhouses — with prices ranging from $23.75 million to $24.95 million — on the site of the demolished Charley’s Crab restaurant at 456 S. Ocean Blvd.

The condominium scene, by the way, has seen far more activity over the past few months than the single-family market. A mid-week MLS search showed about 127 in-town condominiums and co-operative units for sale, priced from $195,000 to just under $16 million. And on the South End, there are about 208 condos listed for sale, ranging in price from $7.2 million to $69,500

Rebuilt and on the market: Among the newer-to-the-market single-family houses listed in the Palm Beach Board of Realtors MLS is a completely rebuilt and expanded house at 202 Onondaga Ave. Agents Jennifer and Ronnie Hasozbek-Garcia of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities’ island office have it priced at $6.75 million.

Owner Dempsey Properties LLC recently finished a renovation and expansion project that completely rebuilt a 1955 one-story, 2,900-square-foot house on the property, adding a second floor in the process. The house stands on a quarter-acre lot near the point where North Ocean Boulevard makes a sharp curve on the far North End.

The project made headlines more than a year ago, when a group of neighbors objected to its size, forcing the Architectural Commission to clarify its split vote to approve the house following several months of review. At the time, developer James DiBiase of North Palm Beach said the house would be redeveloped for resale and needed to be larger to provide the space and features demanded by today’s buyers.

The property today offers 4,593 square feet of living space, inside and out, with four bedrooms in the main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. The layout includes a master suite with a so-called bonus room.

The residence “captures the ease and elegance of the Palm Beach lifestyle by combining classic architecture with modern amenities,” according to the sales listing.

The project was designed by Fairfax & Sammons Partners and built by Beacon Construction Group. Nievera Williams Design created the landscaping plan, and Keith Carrington specified the interior finishes, which include custom wood, stone and marble detailing.

The Architectural Commission approved the redesign in September 2017 but neighbors appealed the decision to the Town Council. The council, in turn, sent it back to board and gave commissioners instructions to specifically address whether the residence was “excessively dissimilar” to others in the neighborhood. After reviewing the project again, the majority of the commissioners agreed the house met all of their design criteria.

Susan Gary, one of the home’s neighbors who opposed the project, said this week she still thought the house was too large for the neighborhood.

But that wasn’t the view of the late Ann Vanneck, who was among the commissioners voting to approve the project. The high quality of the architecture spoke for itself, she said during the final review of the project in January 2018.

“I look at the rest of the town, and I look at the quality of the houses in this neighborhood,” she said. “We are charged with protecting the beauty and harmony and grace of Palm Beach. I feel that supersedes any other part of the ordinance. And I think the home will contribute to the beauty of Palm Beach.”

State business records show the name of the parent company of the property's ownership entity last year changed from DEJ Properties LLC to Dempsey Properties LLC. The latter limited liability company's authorized members are Theodore Broudy of North Palm Beach, James Burke of Sarasota and Richard J. Plati of Lakeview Ranch, records show.

