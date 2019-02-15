Toni and Martin Sosnoff hosted artists and supporters of the Palm Beach Opera in their home Feb. 12. The evening celebrated gala chairs Lee Ann and Jeffrey H. Alderton.

SHINY SHOTS: Palm Beach Opera

The party featured cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a welcome message from General Manager Daniel Biaggi and Managing Director David Walker.

Palm Beach Opera Benenson Young Artists Sylvia D’Eramo and Ben Schaefer, accompanied by program head coach and pianist Timothy Cheung, performed for guests.

