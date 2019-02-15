They know what they like — and they saw it.

Or at least that appeared to be the message Palm Beach architectural commissioners sent architect Daniel Kahan after reviewing his plans for a new house at 226 Merrain Road during their most recent meeting.

“I cannot begin to explain how wonderful this house is. I’ve rarely seen a house done with so much love,” said Commissioner Nikita Zukov.

Commissioner John David Corey said he was likewise smitten when he first examined the plans.

“I wrote down here: ‘Happy house,’” Corey said, indicating his notes on the project.

Their verdicts seemed contagious, for the board unanimously approved the four-bedroom, Mediterranean-style residence with only minor suggestions for improvement.

The Architectural Commission also green-lighted the demolition of an existing house on the North End property, where homeowner Cynthia Anderson has lived since she bought it in 2011. With about 2,800 total square feet, the one-story house was designed in 1958 by the late architect John Stetson.

And she wouldn’t be knocking that house down if there were any other viable architectural path available to her, Kahan explained.

“She loves the house but needs more space,” explained Kahan, a principal with Smith and Moore Architects. “She (first) came to us with the idea of a renovation with an addition.”

The town’s flood-plain requirements and zoning code, however, posed problems for the renovation because Anderson wanted to keep the house’s footprint largely intact. Although they explored their options, the project proved unmanageable, Kahan said.

So he instead proposed demolishing the existing house and building a new one — with about 4,500 square feet of living space, inside and out — to meet the zoning and floodplain rules. Even with its partial second-floor addition, the new house was designed so that it would visually nod at the old one, Kahan said.

“What you’ll see is what we would have done if we had (been able to do) a renovation,” Kahan told the commission at the start of his presentation.

Commissioners had nothing but praise for the bulk of the house’s features, including the vine-covered pergola that leads to the front door — a feature patterned after an existing one that otherwise would be prohibited by today’s codes.

“We’re keeping this idea of a really nice, sort of romantic arrival to the front door,” Kahan explained, mentioning the entrance’s pecky-cypress portico. The exterior will be clad in lime-washed stucco, with a barrel-tile roof.

The board also liked the rear of the house, where a semi-circular loggia will overlook a sunken garden designed by Keith Williams of Nievera Williams Design. Board members also liked the outdoor fireplace opposite the small plunge pool, the herb-and-vegetable garden, and the outdoor shower amid a melange of orchids.

Kahan said he and Anderson worked together to add appropriate decorative details, including custom-designed tile risers for the front steps. “We’re introducing little moments of whimsy,” Kahan said.

The only detail that caused a stir among the board members Jan. 23 was a feature Kahan described as a “lantern” on the roof – a projecting vertical architectural element designed to bring light into the great room below.

Unlike a flat skylight, the lantern would have vertical windows to capture natural light and add visual interest, the architect explained.

But exactly how it will do that remains — literally — up in the air.

The lantern may get topped by its own roof to help control the light, Kahan said. But he first wants to see how it performs “in situ,” meaning he plans to adapt the design once the house is under construction and he gets an idea of how light will actually enter the house.

Commissioners were fine with that plan, they told Kahan, although he must keep the town abreast of the project’s development.

Commissioner Betsy Shiverick, however, worried that the lantern feature wasn’t quite in keeping with the style of the house, which reminded her of Mediterranean-style buildings in Southern California. “The home looks like Montecito, but the lantern looks like English conservatory,” she said.

But overall, the commission was sold.

“The house has personality, it has character, it has old-world charm,” said alternate Commissioner Katherine Catlin.

RELATED: Architectural panel gives blessing to house designed for lakeside lot

Also at the Jan. 23 meeting, the commission:

* unanimously approved the demolition and unanimously approved, with modifications, a new two-story, 4,857-square foot house for 244 Fairview Road, with the provision that designer Daniel Menard of LaBerge and Menard return this month with a redesigned front door;

* voted 6-1 to approve the design of a new garden pergola at 209 Wells Road;

* unanimously endorsed a variance and voted 6-1 to approve a project to create a two-car garage to replace a one-car version at 171 Dunbar Road;

* unanimously approved a project, with a minor stone modification, for a project to modify a porte cochere and add a new motor court, new landscaping and a cabana building with a garage at 750 S. County Road.

* voted 4-3 to defer consideration of a new house planned for 2291 Ibis Isle Road E. until the Feb. 27 meeting; and

* voted 6-1 to approve a new lakefront house at 1404 N. Lake Way.