The Ormond Beach man who accidentally shot himself in the hand and fatally wounded his dog while cleaning his gun earlier this week is doubting whether the dog is actually dead, he told The News-Journal on Thursday.

Michael Shehan, 21, said he isn't sure whether his 11-month-old German shepherd, Sadie, suffered a fatal injury after being admitted to Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia.

"I took care of her better than I took care of myself," Shehan said, adding that he had adopted the purebred puppy even before she was born.

Hospital officials told police that Shehan surrendered ownership of the dog to them and that the dog died from her injuries, said Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker. An administrator at the hospital did not return a phone message Thursday.

Shehan acknowledged he "verbally" surrendered ownership of his dog, but he did so while under the influence of painkillers and also while he was under duress. The hospital told him that veterinarians wouldn't operate on the dog unless Shehan paid money up front or gave up ownership, he said.

Shehan, an electrician, said he lives "paycheck to paycheck" and didn't have enough money in that moment to pay the bill, but collected enough money later to cover the cost. By then, hospital officials told Shehan it was too late, he said.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. Monday while Shehan was seated at his dining room table, police said. He was getting ready to remove the slide of his 9 mm handgun when he heard a loud bang, the report stated.

His dog yelped and ran into her crate. Shehan noticed the dog was bleeding, so he picked up the crate and carried it to his vehicle, police said.

By the time he got to his vehicle, Shehan realized he had been shot. He drove his dog from his home on Northbrook Lane to a local veterinarian, who advised him to take his dog to an emergency animal hospital in Port Orange, according to police.

Shehan saw a police officer parked on the median on South Atlantic Avenue and flagged him down, the report stated. He received treatment at the scene for his wounded hand and his dog was stabilized, police said. Sadie was then transported to Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia at 696 S. Yonge St.

Shehan said his dog suffered a gunshot wound to one of its hips, which he believes could not have been a fatal injury.

"We have no reason to believe the dog is not dead," Walker said, adding that once Shehan surrendered ownership of his dog, the matter became a civil issue.

